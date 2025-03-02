Support the needy, President and PM ask nation

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on the commencement of Ramazan, on Saturday urged the nation to participate in charity and remember the poor during the holy month.

“We must go beyond our means to support the poor. These are the principles which play a vital role in building a strong, progressive, and compassionate society,” the president said, adding that “by doing so, we will fulfil the true objectives of Ramazan and attain its rewards”.

The president exte­nded his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation and the Ummah on the commencement of the blessed month of Ramazan.

“It creates an environment to reform ourselves both at individual and collective levels, thus allowing us to restart our lives with a renewed sense of purpose,” read a press release issued by President Secretariat Press Wing, quoting the president as saying.

Congratulate Ummah on commencement of Ramazan

The president prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant them the ability of taking benefits from the blessings of Ramazan, to embody patience and piety and to contribute towards the welfare of the Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in his message, urged the people to remember the poor and needy during the holy month and help them according to their capacity.

“It is the grace of Allah that once again we are blessed with Ramazanul Mubarak. This month is of blessing, graciousness, and mercy and during it Allah Almighty brings us closer to Him,” he said.

“The real message of Ramazan is patience, gratitude, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. This month makes us realise the pain and sorrow of others,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said, “Today we thank Allah for His blessings. We should remember the poor and needy around us and help them according to our capacity.”

“We should also remember our millions of Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing oppression and cruelty. We have to stay united to raise our voice against the tyranny they are facing,” the prime minister added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025