E-Paper | February 27, 2025

Trump threatens EU with 25pc tariff

AFP Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:31am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that tariffs on EU products would be 25 percent in general, and signaled that duties on Canada and Me­­xico will take effect in ea­­r­ly April.

Speaking at a cab­inet meeting, Trump des­c­r­ibed the EU — whose cr­­eation was encouraged for decades by Washington — as rooted in an attempt to counter the United States.

“Look, let’s be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the US,” Trump said.

Asked if he had made a decision on tariff levels for the bloc, Trump added: “We’ll be announcing it very soon and it’ll be 25pc, generally speaking.” He said this would hit products including cars, ad­­­ding that the EU has “really taken advantage of us.”

Trump has threatened “reciprocal tariffs” on US trading partners to counter “unfair and unbalan­ced” trade. He has also said he would impose sweeping levies on imports of certain products, such as autos and pharmaceuticals.

Since taking office in Jan­uary, Trump has ann­ounced and paused blanket tariffs on US neighbors Canada and Mexico over illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The challenge before banks
Updated 27 Feb, 2025

The challenge before banks

The way we do banking today will not exist in next 10 years, only those will survive who are capable of adopting new technologies.
Torkham tension
27 Feb, 2025

Torkham tension

CONTROVERSY over demarcation of the common frontier is one of the key obstacles standing in the way of better...
Weak link
27 Feb, 2025

Weak link

KARACHI — economic powerhouse, cultural melting pot, and bustling metropolis of over 20m souls. There is much that...
Forgotten inmates
Updated 26 Feb, 2025

Forgotten inmates

Diversion programmes are needed for minor offences and people with psychosocial disabilities should receive treatment rather than be jailed.
Controlling crypto
26 Feb, 2025

Controlling crypto

THOUGH Pakistan’s official position on cryptocurrencies has evolved considerably over the years, there still seems...
Deadly roads
26 Feb, 2025

Deadly roads

DRIVING in Karachi can be hazardous, with chaos on the roads, and very little by way of following rules and...