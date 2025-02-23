E-Paper | February 23, 2025

Trump orders tighter curbs on Chinese investments

AFP Published February 23, 2025 Updated February 23, 2025 07:31am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has signed a memo calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like technology and critical infrastructure, a move Beijing slammed on Saturday as “discriminatory.”

The move, including an expanded role for a foreign investment review panel, comes at a time of growing trade tensions and strategic competition between the world’s two biggest economies.

It is aimed at promoting foreign investment in the United States, while protecting US national security interests “particularly from threats posed by foreign adversaries” like China, the White House said.

The memo signed on Friday singles out China for “increasingly exploiting United States capital to develop and modernize its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses.”

China’s commerce ministry spokesperson on Saturday said the “US approach unduly broadens the concept of national security, and is discriminatory.”

It will “seriously hurt the confidence of Chinese enterprises willing to invest in the United States,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“China will closely follow the moves of the US and take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” the spokesperson added.

The memo called for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to be used to restrict Chinese investments in key US sectors such as technology, critical infrastructure, health care and energy.

CFIUS is a panel that weighs the national security implications of foreign investments in the United States.

“President Trump is keeping his promise to prevent foreign adversaries from taking advantage of the United States,” the White House said.

Trump early this month imposed additional customs duties of 10 percent on all products imported from China, over the country’s alleged role in the deadly fentanyl trade.

Beijing has pushed back against the accusation.

But on Wednesday, the US president suggested that a trade deal with China was “possible”.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...
Judiciary in the dock
Updated 22 Feb, 2025

Judiciary in the dock

Recent developments in SC and IHC certainly seem to have lent credibility to perception that judges perceived as a 'threat’ are being sidelined.
Paying taxes
22 Feb, 2025

Paying taxes

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s ‘hard talk’ at a retail business conference on Thursday was long ...
Rules for thee
22 Feb, 2025

Rules for thee

IT was a year ago when, in the tumultuous aftermath of the 2024 elections, the state banned X. Today, it remains...