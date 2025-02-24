E-Paper | February 24, 2025

Country’s trade with Bangladesh surpasses $1bn: report

Dawn.com Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 12:35pm

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Khan has revealed that the bilateral trade between the two countries has surpassed $1 billion, a recent news report said.

The envoy, while speaking to The News, said that the trade between the two sides was bound to increase, as the countries remained keen on enhancing cooperation.

The two countries have witnessed a thaw in ties after the ouster of India-aligned premier Sheikh Hasina.

In the years since the split, Dhaka’s leaders — especially the recently ousted regime of Sheikh Hasina — stayed firmly in the Indian camp, preferring to maintain close ties with New Delhi and keeping Islamabad at arm’s length.

However, ever since a popular uprising that saw Hasina’s government toppled in August, there has been a thaw in ties between the two capitals, with trade and bilateral relations seeing a marked improvement.

Hasina was replaced by Nobel laureate Yunus, who has expressed interest in maintaining cordial ties with Pakistan. During his interaction with the PM Shehbaz, the Bangladeshi leader had highlighted the need to “settle” matters and “move forward”.

In January, the envoy had also announced that direct flights between the two countries were expected to begin within the next few months, highlighting Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening business partnerships with Pakistan, emphasising the ease of obtaining Bangladeshi visas online for Pakistani citizens.

The report also cited Khan as saying that there was a “great demand” for Pakistani products in Bangladesh, while Pakistan, too, benefits from Bangladeshi products.

He termed the restoration of trade after 15 years between the two countries as “satisfying”, highlighting the demand for Pakistani cotton, sugar, rice, apparel, and fruits — such as mangoes — in Bangladesh.

He added that Bangladesh could export pineapple, jute, pharmaceuticals, and garments to Pakistan.

The high commissioner also said that the “sky is the limit for increasing cooperation and trade between the two countries”.

The report also said that Pakistan “exported the first consignment of rice to Bangladesh amounting to 26,000 metric tons (MT) through its national carrier, the first such export in about two decades”.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...
The long wait
Updated 23 Feb, 2025

The long wait

Pakistan’s fundamental problem is that two of its most important leaders still cannot get over themselves.
Defending freedom
23 Feb, 2025

Defending freedom

THERE was no other choice. Despite assurances of consultations with key stakeholders, the government passed the Peca...
Anti-Muslim crimes
23 Feb, 2025

Anti-Muslim crimes

THE surge in Islamophobic assaults in the UK, as reported by the anti-hate crime charity Tell MAMA, is a stark...