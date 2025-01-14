Pakistan, Bangladesh underscore ‘enduring partnership’ for resillience against external influences

The militaries of Pakistan and Bangladesh stressed the need on Tuesday for the “enduring partnership” between the two countries to “remain resilient against external influences” amid a thaw in ties.

The two countries were once one nation but split following a bloody civil war, which saw the territory previously referred to as ‘East Pakistan’ seceding to form the independent nation of Bangladesh.

In the years since the split, Dhaka’s leaders — especially the recently ousted regime of Sheikh Hasina — stayed firmly in the Indian camp, preferring to maintain close ties with New Delhi and keeping Islamabad at arm’s length.

However, ever since a popular uprising that saw Hasina’s government toppled in August, there has been a thaw in ties between the two capitals, with trade and bilateral relations seeing a marked improvement.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, principal staff officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters today during the former’s visit to Pakistan.

“The COAS and the PSO underscored the importance of a stronger defence relationship, emphasising that the enduring partnership between the two brotherly nations must remain resilient against external influences,” the ISPR said.

It added that both held extensive discussions on the evolving security dynamics in the region and explored further avenues for enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

COAS Munir reiterated the significance of joint efforts to promote peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region while ensuring that both nations continued to contribute to regional security through collaborative defence initiatives.

The Bangladeshi military official commended the Pakistan Army’s “exceptional professionalism” and acknowledged the “immense sacrifices” made by the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, noting that their efforts served as a “beacon of courage and determination”.

The ISPR said Gen Hassan also earlier met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

It said their discussions focused on matters of mutual strategic interest and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

“Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions,” the ISPR said, adding that the two agreed on the “critical need for continued collaboration” in promoting regional peace, security and stability.

The CJCSC reiterated that both countries shared a “common vision for a secure and prosperous future”, underpinned by robust defence cooperation.