E-Paper | February 07, 2025

First ‘Made in Pakistan’ expo opens in Jeddah

APP Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 10:22am

JEDDAH: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan shows a football to Saudi Assistant Investment Minister Ibrahim Al Mubarak at Pakistan expo, on Thursday.—APP
JEDDAH: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan shows a football to Saudi Assistant Investment Minister Ibrahim Al Mubarak at Pakistan expo, on Thursday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday inaugurated the country’s first-ever ‘Made in Pakistan’ single-country exhibition in Jeddah, marking a significant step towards enhancing trade ties with Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a gathering of Saudi officials, business leaders and diplomats, the minister emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and showcasing Pakistan’s diverse industrial potential.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the minister highlighted various aspects of Pakistan-Saudi economic ties. In his keynote speech, Jam Kamal Khan expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its support in organising the exhibition. This event, he said, was a testament to the enduring relationship between the two nations, rooted in shared faith, cultural ties and strategic partnership.

He highlighted that the exhibition served as a platform to present Pakistan’s best products and services, including textiles, sports goods, light engineering, food, construction materials and more.

Govt committed to expanding trade, investment ties with Saudi Arabia, says commerce minister

The minister underlined the government’s commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia through strategic economic initiatives.

He noted that Pakistan’s evolving industrial base and dynamic economy offered immense potential for collaboration, particularly in sectors like food security, energy, mining and human resource development.

“Our government is dedicated to fostering an investment-driven environment, and Saudi Arabia, with its Vision 2030, is ideally positioned to benefit from these opportunities,” Mr Khan said. He also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in prioritising Saudi investments in Pakistan.

He praised the contributions of the 2.7 million-strong Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a cornerstone of bilateral ties.

He highlighted that over 1.7 million Pakistani workers have migrated to Saudi Arabia in the past five years, making it the top destination for Pakistani emigrants.

The minister stressed the need for joint efforts in skill development to further enhance employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the kingdom.

The minister proudly showcased Pakistan’s globally renowned football manufacturing industry at the exhibition. He congratulated Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed confidence that Pakistan would continue its legacy of producing footballs for the prestigious event.

“From Brazuca to Telstar to Al-Rihla, Pakistani footballs have a rich history with FIFA. We look forward to contributing to FIFA 2034,” he stated.

Mr Khan called for deeper collaborations between Pakistani and Saudi businesses, emphasising the potential for joint ventures targeting markets in Africa, Central Asia and the Far East.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...
No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...