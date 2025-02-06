Aaqib rules out changes in Champions Trophy squad, defends Faheem, Khushdil’s selections

LAHORE: While defending the selection of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy, interim head coach and de facto chief selector Aaqib Javed has ruled out the possibility of changes in the roster before the tournament.

Seemingly nowhere near Pakistan reckoning three months ago, Faheem and Khushdil were picked up for the high-stakes tournament despite having no real performances to show for in the recent past.

The duo’s selection triggered heavy criticism from fans and critics, but Aaqib has stuck to his stance, saying that there was no chance of them being dropped after the tri-nation series — which involves South Africa and New Zealand along with hosts Pakistan and is to precede the Champions Trophy.

“It’s not right to make changes based on the performances of two matches and therefore it will most likely be the same team for the Champions Trophy,” the former Test pacer told reporters on the sidelines of Pakistan’s training session at the Ghani Glass ground here on Wednesday.

Aaqib believed Faheem fitted into Pakistan’s requirement for a fast-bowling all-rounder.

“And when you look into it specifically that you have three pool matches against New Zealand, India and Bangladesh, you need top seven batters with four bowling options, including two all-rounders,” he said. “Both Faheem and Khushdil are better choices to play in the sub-continent conditions as compared to Australia or South Africa.”

He explained that the absence of Saim Ayub due to fitness issues could not simply be filled by a batsman, but required an all-rounder who could also bat at number seven. He also noted that wicket-keeper Haseebullah, who had been with the national team in South Africa, could not remain with the squad due to injury, making Usman Khan a better option for selection.

In response to a question, Aaqib emphasised that his team’s goal should be to consistently put up totals of 325 or more in each match — a target he believed is entirely achievable in modern cricket.

“In recent years, 200 runs have become the benchmark in T20 cricket, so a score of 325 or even 350 is quite possible in ODIs, especially with the change in fielding restrictions that allow only four fielders outside the circle in the early overs,” he explained.

Aaqib further highlighted that the upcoming tri-nation series would serve as an excellent opportunity for the Pakistan team to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

Asked about India’s chances without their star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who is sidelined due to injury, Aaqib noted that it was a concern for the Indian side. While Bumrah is undoubtedly a key player, Aaqib pointed out that no team should rely on one individual to secure victories.

Regarding the selection of fast bowler Aamer Jamal, Aaqib confirmed that the option had been discussed, but since Aamer l had only played Test cricket and not ODIs, he was ultimately not considered.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Lahore to participate in the tri-nation series and later the Champions Trophy. Both Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to hold practice sessions at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, marking the first cricketing activity at the newly-renovated venue. Workers are still putting the final touches on the stadium, which is set to be completed in a record 119 days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, just a day before the start of the tri-nation series at the same venue.

