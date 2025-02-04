E-Paper | February 04, 2025

Food security minister vows reforms as lint output plunges 34pc

Amin Ahmed Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 09:42am

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Monday that the government was working to reform the cotton sector, including reviewing the 18 per cent GST on local lint to create a fairer market environment.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) reported a 34pc decline in production against the target set for 2024-25.

The minister also announced that the National Cotton Revival Conference in Multan will be held on Tuesday, where key stakeholders will discuss strategies for enhancing cotton productivity and trade.

Mr Tanveer reiterated that his ministry remains committed to enhancing cotton production, supporting farmers, and implementing sustainable agricultural practices. The government will continue working closely with international partners like the International Cotton Advi­sory Committee (ICAC) to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global cotton market and ensure long-term growth.

An ICAC delegation led by Executive Director Eric Trachtenberg met with the minister to discuss cotton production, trade, and textile sector development.

Lint production falls 34pc

The country produced cotton that was around half of the target set for the crop year 2024-25 and 34pc less than the output for the same period last year, PCGA data showed on Monday.

It says that up till Jan 31, over 5.5 million bales of cotton were produced, almost 50pc of the 11.2m bales target fixed by the Federal Committee on Agriculture for the ongoing crop year.

Despite this, cotton and cotton yarn stocks lying with the ginning factories and spinning mills are much higher than last year. There are 486,000 bales of cotton available for sale with the ginning units, 114,000 bales (31pc) more than last year.

During this period, the local cotton market witnessed a significant decline in cotton purchases by the textile mills from ginning factories. The textile industry purchased a record 2.7m bales (35pc) less from ginning units than last year.

The main reason for this is the permission to import cotton and cotton yarn free of tax, while 18pc sales tax is imposed on the purchase of domestic cotton. Thus, this year, textile millers purchased less cotton and yarn from the domestic market.

Reports suggest that 1.5 million bales of cotton have been imported from abroad, while agreements to import 3.5m more cotton bales have been signed. It is believed that around 5m bales of cotton will be imported over and above the import of cotton yarn and grey cloth this year.

Amjad Mahmood in Lahore also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan turmoil
04 Feb, 2025

Balochistan turmoil

The govt's most potent counterterrorism weapon can be ensuring Balochistan’s full constitutional rights.
Skewed priorities
04 Feb, 2025

Skewed priorities

OVER the past few years, the people of Pakistan have paid immensely for their state’s failure to expend national...
Fertility puzzle
04 Feb, 2025

Fertility puzzle

THE dramatic fall in global fertility rates — from 4.8 births per woman in 1970 to 2.2 in 2024 — represents one...
Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...