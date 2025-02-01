Dialogue key to promoting inter-faith harmony: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for dialogue, understanding, tolerance and cooperation among diverse religious communities to promote interfaith harmony.
In a message on World Interfaith Harmony Week being celebrated from Feb 1 to 7, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “This week serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among diverse religious communities.”
“Pakistan, envisioned by our founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a sanctuary for all faiths, remains steadfast in its constitutional oath to protect every citizen’s right to belief, dignity, and equality. Our faith—rooted in Islam’s timeless teachings of justice, mercy, and respect for all creation—compels us to lead by example.”
Social cohesion
The premier said that the government continued to uphold these values through policies that promote inclusivity and social cohesion.
“To those who sow hatred, we respond with dialogue. To those who preach fear, we answer with courage. To those who divide, we build bridges,” he said.
The government, he said, was committed to fostering an environment of acceptance, tolerance, and mutual respect. “The groundbreaking Interfaith Harmony Policy and Strategy of Religious Tolerance are now in motion, targeting hate speech at its core, safeguarding every temple, church, and shrine,” he added.
“Yet, we recognize that challenges persist. Extremism and divisive rhetoric, remain threats to our social fabric. At a time when the world faces growing challenges of intolerance and division, it is essential to reaffirm our collective commitment to peace and unity,” the PM said.
On the occasion, the prime minister called upon religious scholars, community leaders, and citizens to play their role in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.
“May this week inspire us all to embrace the values of tolerance and cooperation, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he added.
PM greets people of China
Later, the PM in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong greeted him and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, as they celebrated Chinese New Year.
According to PM Office, the prime minister expressed the hope that this new year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.
Matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting, which took place at PM House.
The ambassador thanked the PM and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people at this joyous occasion.
Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2025
