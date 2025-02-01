Dialogue key to promoting inter-faith harmony: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed the need for dialogue, understanding, tolerance and cooperation among diverse religious communities to promote interfaith harmony.

In a message on World Interfaith Harmony Week being celebrated from Feb 1 to 7, Prime Minister She­hbaz said, “This week ser­ves as a powerful reminder of the importance of dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among diver­­se religious communities.”

“Pakistan, envisioned by our fou­nding father Quaid-i-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah as a sanctuary for all faiths, remains ste­adfast in its constitutional oath to protect every citizen’s right to belief, dignity, and equality. Our faith—rooted in Isl­am’s timeless teachings of justice, mercy, and respect for all creation—compels us to lead by example.”

Social cohesion

The premier said that the government continued to uphold these values through policies that promote inclusivity and social cohesion.

“To those who sow ha­­tred, we respond with dialogue. To those who preach fear, we answer with courage. To those who divide, we build bridges,” he said.

The government, he said, was committed to fostering an environment of acceptance, tolerance, and mutual respect. “The groundbreaking Inter­fai­­th Harmony Policy and Stra­tegy of Religious Tole­rance are now in motion, targeting hate speech at its core, safeguarding every temple, church, and shrine,” he added.

“Yet, we recognize that challenges persist. Extre­mism and divisive rhetoric, remain threats to our social fabric. At a time when the world faces gro­wing challenges of intolerance and division, it is es­­s­ential to reaffirm our coll­ective commitment to pea­­ce and unity,” the PM said.

On the occasion, the prime minister called upon religious scholars, community leaders, and citizens to play their role in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.

“May this week inspire us all to embrace the values of tolerance and cooperation, ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he added.

PM greets people of China

Later, the PM in a meeting with Chinese Ambas­sa­­dor Jiang Zaidong gree­ted him and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership as well as the brotherly people of China, including all Chinese nat­ionals residing in Pakis­tan, as they celebrated Chinese New Year.

According to PM Office, the prime minister expressed the hope that this new year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

Matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting, which took place at PM House.

The ambassador than­ked the PM and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people at this joyous occasion.

