E-Paper | December 09, 2024

AI report highlights climate change’s economic impacts

ANN Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 12:59pm
A bridge damaged by floodwaters.—Courtesy The Phnom Penh Post
A bridge damaged by floodwaters.—Courtesy The Phnom Penh Post

Around 15 per cent of Cambodia’s total population and 16pc of its agricultural land are at risk of flooding, while by 2050, climate change could reduce the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by approximately 3pc to 9.4pc, according to a disaster risk assessment report, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and geospatial data.

The National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) unveiled their report today, Dec 6. This marks the first use of AI and geospatial data to assess and analyse disaster risks in the country, providing detailed insights into flood and drought risks using data collected since 2001.

Experts at the launch highlighted that traditional risk assessment methods are no longer sufficient to manage disasters or address increasingly severe climate change impacts.

The report indicated that Cambodia is highly vulnerable to flood and drought risks, with significant socio-economic impacts. Over the past two decades, these disasters have caused annual losses averaging $148 million.

“Cambodia faces severe threats from floods and droughts, particularly in high-risk communes around Tonle Sap Lake, along the Mekong River and in the southern plains,” the report read.

Additionally, approximately 29pc of the population and 33pc of agricultural land are exposed to drought risks.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2024

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC slowdown
Updated 09 Dec, 2024

CPEC slowdown

Current CPEC slowdown doesn't mean China has lost interest in the connectivity project or in Pakistan.
Madressah bill
09 Dec, 2024

Madressah bill

A CONTROVERSY has been brewing over the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, with the JUI-F slamming ...
Protecting varsities
09 Dec, 2024

Protecting varsities

THE recent proposal by the Sindh cabinet to shoehorn in non-PhD bureaucrats as vice chancellors has sparked concern...
Stirring trouble
Updated 08 Dec, 2024

Stirring trouble

The demands put forth this time are simple and doable at little political cost.
Unfairness in cricket
08 Dec, 2024

Unfairness in cricket

HOPES that cricketing ties between Pakistan and India would be strengthened by the latter team’s visit across the...
Syria rebel advance
08 Dec, 2024

Syria rebel advance

CITY after city in Syria is falling into rebel hands as Bashar al-Assad’s government looks increasingly vulnerable...