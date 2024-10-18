E-Paper | October 18, 2024

Tech giants go nuclear in AI arms race

AFP Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 07:16am

WASHINGTON: The artificial intelligence arms race has gone nuclear. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are now looking to outgun each other with announcements on atomic energy, which they hope will power a technology that is consuming electricity at an alarming rate.

The US tech juggernauts, convinced that AI is technology’s next big chapter, are investing billions to expand data centres globally.

According to Goldman Sachs research, data centres will consume 8 per cent of US power by 2030, up from 3pc in 2022.

In Europe, their power needs by 2030 will match the current combined consumption of Portugal, Greece, and the Netherlands.

The driving force is the tech giants that want to build the best AI systems they can using bigger and bigger data centres, which incur a tremendous amount of electricity consumption and CO2 emissions.

As tech companies seek energy sources to meet these demands while maintaining their zero-carbon emission commitments, nuclear power has emerged as a compelling option.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral progress
Updated 18 Oct, 2024

Bilateral progress

Dialogue with India should be uninterruptible and should cover all sticking points standing in the way of better ties.
Bracing for impact
18 Oct, 2024

Bracing for impact

CLIMATE change is here to stay. As Pakistan confronts serious structural imbalances, recurring natural calamities ...
Unfair burden
18 Oct, 2024

Unfair burden

THINGS are improving, or so we have been told. Where this statement applies to macroeconomic indicators, it can be...
Successful summit
Updated 17 Oct, 2024

Successful summit

Platforms like SCO present an opportunity for states to set aside narrow differences.
Failed tax target
17 Oct, 2024

Failed tax target

THE government’s plan to document retailers for tax purposes through its ‘voluntary’ Tajir Dost Scheme appears...
More questions
17 Oct, 2024

More questions

THE alleged rape of a student at a private college in Lahore has sparked confusion, social media campaigns, ...