PTI protest: Islamabad ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others

An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and 93 others in a case pertaining to last week’s protests in the federal capital by party supporters.

Imran is already incarcerated at Adiala Jail since last year and he faces multiple other cases in which he has yet to be granted bail.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Nov 27.

At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who were knocked down by a speeding vehicle, officials and hospital sources said. Claims and counter-claims over deaths purportedly caused by law-enforcement action against the PTI marchers remain a major bone of contention between the government and the opposition party.

Numerous party workers were arrested in the ensuing crackdown while multiple cases were filed. One such case was filed at the Kohsar Police Station on Nov 26 on the complaint of Station House Officer Muhammad Imran.

The police submitted a list of 96 suspects, containing the names of Imran, Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur, former president Arif Alvi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram and several other party leaders, including Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Sher Afzal Marwat, Faisal Javed, Zartaj Gul and Aamir Mughal, requesting that their arrest warrants be issued in connection to the case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over today’s hearing and accepted the police request, issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for the 96 suspects.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has commanded to disperse), 152(Assaulting to obstructing public servant when suppressing riot), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 201 (hiding evidence of a crime), 324 (attempted murder), 365 (kidnapping), 395 (robbery), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506ii (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code; Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 21i (abutment) of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 8 (punishment) of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

The FIR accused the PTI leaders of attacking police personnel under a “conspiracy” and using government employees for their purposes during the protest. It also said that the actions of protesters led to locals being trapped in their homes and spread fear and panic.