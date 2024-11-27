Day of Islamabad clashes ends in PTI protesters’ retreat

• Late-night pullback comes after forceful crackdown to clear Jinnah Avenue of PTI marchers

• Dozens hurt in skirmishes between protesters; security personnel among six who lost their lives over three days

• Bushra, Gandapur ‘vanish’ from protest site; their container set ablaze

ISLAMABAD: A day of pitched battles between security forces and PTI protesters across the federal capital ended in a hasty retreat of the party’s top leadership and supporters from the Red Zone in the early hours of Wednesday.

At least six lives were lost in the three days of protests, which included a policeman and three Rangers officials who perished in a vehicular accident, officials and hospital sources said.

The late-night retreat by the PTI leadership, including Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, came after the latter was heard telling the protesters “to go home, have dinner and return tomorrow”.

Sources said that the KP CM left the protest late at night with along with the former first lady and other leaders, and their whereabouts rem­ained unknown. However, Information Minister Ata Tarar claimed they had made their way back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Haripur.

After they retreated, the container on which they led the protest was set on fire.

In a press conference at around 1:30am on Wedne­s­day, Interior Minister Moh­sin Naqvi confirmed that the two protest leaders “escaped” the Red Zone but didn’t give any more details about their whereabouts or possible arrest.

Earlier on Tuesday, pol­ice and Frontier Consta­bulary initiated a massive operation after 8pm to drive protesters back from Express Chowk, a few metres from D-Chowk, where PTI intended to hold its protest.

There were also reports of widespread arrests as security personnel cleared Jinnah Avenue and Blue Area of protesters, but it was not clear exactly how many people were in custody.

The street lights along Jinnah Avenue and in adjacent sectors were also switched off, with a heavy contingent of the police deployed on both sides of the road.

The dispersed protesters moved towards Faisal Avenue and adjacent areas as forces took control of the road by placing containers, which had earlier been removed by marchers.

Talking to reporters after clearing the Red Zone, Information Minister Ata Tarar alleged the PTI had planned to attack parliament as well.

“This is why they set the main container ablaze,” he said, adding the purpose was to “destroy documents” detailing the purported attack.

Day of clashes

Throughout Tuesday, PTI supporters faced off with security personnel across the federal capital.

Over 60 people were injured during the clashes at different localities, as both sides used tear gas and rubber bullets.

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) confirmed the death of two civilians and injuries to around 60 persons, including security personnel.

At least three injured policemen and ten civilians were also shifted to Polyclinic for treatment.

The clashes started in the early hours of Tuesday at Chungi No 26, when the frontline group of protesters faced off with Rangers personnel. They set fire to containers and removed other barriers.

A police force led by Deputy Inspector General Syed Ali Raza tried to disperse the protesters, resulting in recurring clashes with PTI supporters who kept returning after being pushed back.

During the day, the protesters kept moving forward and removed roadblocks placed at several points on Srinagar Highway, including Sector G-14, Sector G-10, Peshawar Mor, Faisal Avenue, Zero Point and Khyber Chowk.

At noon, the protesters led by Bushra Bibi and the KP chief minister reached Seventh Avenue and later Express Chowk.

Sources said that after reaching China Chowk, the KP CM left the protest twice, only to return later. He first went to a building inside the Red Zone for a meeting, and later to another unknown location, sources said.

The PTI supporters staged a sit-in at Express Chowk, where FC, Rangers and army personnel were deployed in three cordons. Before evening, the law enforcers succeeded in driving the protesters from Express Chowk and pushed them to China Chowk, where they continued their sit-in.

A group of protesters also raided a building in Sector G-6/2, where policemen from Sindh were residing. They surrounded the building before reinforcements pushed them back. Confrontations between protesters and security forces also took place in nearby Aabpara.

After sunset, the capital administration and police closed the majority of commercial centres in the city, including Blue Area, F-6 Super Market, Jinnah Super F-7, F-8, F-10 F-11, Aabpara, Sitara Market G-7, G-8, G-9.

Imran booked over cop’s death

The top PTI leadership, including the founder Imran Khan and CM Gandapur, was booked by Taxila Police on Tuesday for the death of a police constable on Monday.

The FIR stated that protestors, armed with tear gas guns, rubber bullet guns, and other weapons, launched violent assaults on police officers.

They claimed the attack was orchestrated by the PTI leadership on behalf of the party founder.

According to the FIR, the suspects injured Constable Mubashir Hassan and abducted him in a red van.

Later, it was reported that suspects threw the cop under the Hakla Bridge. Constable Hassan was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Ikram Junaidi in Islamabad and Amjad Iqbal in Taxila also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2024