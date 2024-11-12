E-Paper | November 12, 2024

PPP urges India to keep sport apolitical

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 11:31am

LAHORE: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has urged India not to politicise sports by repeatedly refusing to send its cricket team to Pakistan.

Reacting to New Delhi’s refusal to allow the Indian cricket team to join the Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan, he urged Indian authorities to let cricket remain confined to cricket grounds, rather than sacrificing the sport at the altar of politics or stubbornness.

“The world is changing fast, and the Indian government should also change its behaviour. Leadership of both states should come forward to save cricket from political pollution,” he said.

Mr Ashraf, who is also Punjab PPP president, said that by sending its cricket team to Pakistan, New Delhi should send a positive message to the cricket world and advance the spirit shown by the Indian foreign minister’s participation in the SCO conference held in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has criticised the government for not inviting representatives of farmers to the meeting held to decide the sugarcane price.

He alleged that the step exposed the nexus between the sugar mills mafia and the government.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

System failure
Updated 12 Nov, 2024

System failure

Relevant institutions often treat right to internet connectivity with the same disdain as they do civil and political rights.
Narrowing the gap
12 Nov, 2024

Narrowing the gap

PERHAPS a pat on the back is in order for the ECP. Together with Nadra, it has made visible efforts to reduce...
Back on their feet
12 Nov, 2024

Back on their feet

A STIRRING comeback in the series has ended Pakistan’s 22-year wait for victory against world champions Australia....
Time to deliver
Updated 11 Nov, 2024

Time to deliver

Pakistan must display a serious commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation at home.
Smaller government
11 Nov, 2024

Smaller government

THE IMF bailout programme has put the government under pressure to curtail its spending, especially current...
Unsafe inheritance
11 Nov, 2024

Unsafe inheritance

DESPITE regulations, the troubling practice of robbing women of their rightful inheritance — the culprits are ...