PCB unaware of BCCI’s official decision on Champions Trophy travel: Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Friday that it has not been communicated to PCB whether the Indian cricket team has declined to play the Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan next year as reported by the Indian media.

Pakistan, who won the last edition of the Champions Trophy staged in England in 2017, will host the Feb 19-March 9 tournament.

Due to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India played all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a “hybrid model”. At the time, India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan.

While speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday, Naqvi acknowledged that for the past two months, there have been reports by the Indian media related to the team’s travel plans.

“We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this,” Naqvi said.

“Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB,” he said.

“We want cricket to be devoid of politics. No sport in the world should have these kinds of politics.

“We will continue the preparations for the Champions Trophy that you’re currently seeing, and God willing, it will be a successful event,” he went on to say.

When asked if Pakistan will adopt a hybrid model for the tournament, Naqvi said that he would have to take the matter to the government and enforce whatever decision it makes.

“For the past few years, Pakistan has continued to show good gestures, and we hope that we are not expected to show good gestures each time,” Naqvi said.

He expressed hope that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would announce the matches’ schedule soon.

“From what I know, every country wants the Champions Trophy to take place here. I’m in contact with several boards and various members have expressed their desire to come play in Pakistan.

“I hope that, God willing, everyone will be patient and coolheaded and play the tournament where it is happening,” he said.

Indian media had reported on Friday that the Indian cricket team would not be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and wanted to play their matches at a neutral venue.

Contingencies available if India doesn’t travel for Champions Trophy: ECB

Last month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chiefs said they were confident a solution could be found if India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, adding that India’s participation is necessary to protect the tournament’s broadcast rights.

“I know Pakistan are expecting India to travel,” ECB chief executive Richard Gould told reporters while in Multan for England’s three-Test series.

“There are lots of different alternatives and contingencies available if that doesn’t happen. I wouldn’t have thought [it would be played without India], because if you play the Champions Trophy without India the broadcast rights aren’t there, and we need to protect them.

“Hopefully, we can have the fullest possible competition in Pakistan,” Gould added.

Thompson said he was confident all involved parties could come to an understanding, pointing to the sides’ meeting at the T20 World Cup this year.

Earlier in July, India had said its senior players would be playing in the Champions Trophy tournament.

“The way this team is progressing, our target is to win the World Test Championship final and Champions Trophy,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Shah told the Press Trust of India news agency. “There will be a similar squad playing there. The seniors will be there,”