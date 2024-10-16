PPP, Fazl discuss constitutional package with Sharif brothers at Jati Umra

The PPP and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Lahore’s Jati Umra residence of the Sharif brothers on Wednesday to discuss the proposed 26th constitutional amendment.

The much-talked-about Consti­tutional Package is legislation proposing a set of constitutional amendments, including the extension of the top judge’s term.

Three separate drafts of the constitutional package were being prepared — one by the government, the second by the PPP, and the third by the JUI-F. A committee, led by PPP’s Khursheed Shah, has the representation of all parties, including the PTI. It was formed by the National Assembly speaker for reconciliation among lawmakers, particularly between the PTI and the government, after a raid by plainclothesmen to round up the PTI men from the Parliament House.

The PPP and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached an agreement a day ago on a shared draft. Although the key points of the constitutional package were not disclosed, Fazl had made it clear that he had rejected the previous draft and would not compromise on parliamentary supremacy or the essence of the Constitution.

Apparently, Fazl showed some flexibility during his meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto-Zardari, where both leaders agreed on a joint draft for the proposed amendment and committed to building consensus among other parliam­entary parties.

In that same vein to broaden the consensus, Fazl and Senator Kamran Murtaza reached the Sharifs’ home to attend a dinner by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in honour of political leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and others also welcomed the JUI-F delegation.

Separately, Bilawal and President Asif Ali Zardari also reached Jati Umra to discuss the constitutional amendment and the country’s political situation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, and other leaders also attended the meeting.

PTI announces opposition to package, calls for Friday protest

Meanwhile, the PTI’s political committee announced it would oppose the constitutional amendments and further called for nationwide protests on Friday against the package and party founder Imran Khan’s incarceration.

“All regional and local organisations are instructed to hold vigorous but peaceful protests at all district headquarters after Friday prayers. Total agreement not to accept any attempt by the government to distort the Constitution through constitutional amendment,” the party said.

It appealed to all sections of society “who believe in the supremacy of the Constitution” to participate in the peaceful protest

The political committee also agreed to make every possible effort to block the amendment’s path in parliament

However, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said there were no issues with the JUI-F’s draft for the Constitutional Package, adding that Fazl’s efforts might ensure that the Constitution is “not too badly damaged”.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Raja said the PTI did not accept the current assembly’s privilege to amend the Constitution.

“In this process, we’ve engaged with Fazl and the JUI-F,” Raja said. “They know our stance and it has now come forward.”

Asked whether he was against a constitutional bench as opposed to a court, Raja replied: “We are not against a constitutional bench, the Pakistan Bar Councils are not against it.

“Of course, the judges will need to go there from the Supreme Court. If there are any issues with keeping judges off the constitutional bench, then that will be wrong.”

He said that the JUI-F’s draft was “fine”, adding that the party had recommended that the five senior-most Supreme Court judges make up the bench. “This is not a party stance; the party stance is that we do not accept this privilege, but we are willing to speak and debate,” he said.

Akhtar Mengal alleges raid on his lodges

Separately, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), alleged that his lodges in Islamabad were raided.

“My party Senator Naseema Ehsan is confined to her apartment, and her son has been abducted. Meanwhile, my party’s other Senator Qasim Roonjo, who went for his dialysis at 8am in Islamabad, has been untraceable along with his son since then. Is this what democracy looks like?”

His party’s central acting president, Advocate Sajid Tareen, alleged that the “Islamabad Police just came to Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s apartment where I am currently staying, told that we have received intelligence reports against the occupants of the apartment … I told the police to inform those from intelligence and tell them to come and talk to me.”

He said he was not afraid of such tactics. “Their problem is that I am trying my best to ensure that the party senators do not come under any pressure while voting for the constitutional court package and maintain their party’s position,” he added.

Mengal had made similar allegations a day ago of his senators being harassed.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.