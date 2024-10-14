PM Shehbaz inaugurates Gwadar International Airport on Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday virtually inaugurated the Gwadar International Airport amid the visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, terming it a “gift” from the allied nation.

PM Shehbaz’s Chinese counterpart arrived earlier today in Pakistan for a four-day bilateral visit. During his visit, Premier Li will also attend the much-anticipated 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG), which is taking place on October 15 and 16 amid stringent security measures.

The government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad, with schools and businesses shut, and large contingents of police and paramilitary forces deployed.

Li’s visit to Pakistan is said to be the first by a Chinese premier in 11 years, with the last one by Li Keqiang in May 2013.

Addressing a ceremony of the newly completed airport’s virtual inauguration with the Chinese premier, PM Shehbaz said the landmark achievement was all about the time-tested friendship between the two countries.

The two leaders were present to unveil the plaque of Gwadar International Airport. The ceremony was attended by members of both delegations, ministers, military leadership and senior officials.

Shehbaz expressed hope that the completion of the airport would transform Gwadar’s economy in particular and the economy of Pakistan in general. Shehbaz said the completion showed the Chinese leadership’s commitment and dedication to support Pakistan’s economic agenda and to help develop its backward areas.

The prime minister said both sides had witnessed the signing and exchange of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries in various fields of industry, commerce and agriculture.

“No doubt these MoUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries. Once again, I thank you for your visit to Pakistan out of your busy schedule which is a reflection of your commitment to promoting friendship between the two countries,” he told the Chinese premier.

PM Shehbaz said the two sides held comprehensive discussions earlier today. He also thanked President Xi Jinping, the Chinese premier and the people of China for their generous gift in the shape of Gwadar International Airport.

“This gift is another feather in CPEC’s (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) cap,” he said and assured his Chinese counterpart to work closely with him to complete the second phase of the CPEC and the peace and security of the people of the two countries.

PM Shehbaz further said that the project’s completion reflected the untiring efforts of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers who made it possible as a world-class airport.

“It will be remembered as another gift by China,” he added.

The Chinese premier congratulated the Pakistani nation and the government on behalf of the Chinese government and his people on the completion of Gwadar airport, saying it was a manifestation of the commitment of the Chinese and Pakistani engineers and workers, and also thanked Pakistani society for its support.

He said that it was a critical step for realising the vision of regional connectivity and whatever they had achieved in the last many years, demonstrated the strength of Pak-China friendship, adding that the inauguration would significantly capitalise the promotion of shipping and port activities and enhance regional connectivity in the entire region.

Premier Li further said that as a symbol of deepening cooperation, “CPEC played a positive role in Pakistan’s economic and social development and regional integration”.

He said that it was all possible owing to the consistent efforts of both sides.

The Chinese prime minister assured that China would continue to work closely with Pakistan in building and benefiting together by pursuing the goals of high standards, sustainability and high quality of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Premier Li, referring to the Pak-China ties, termed them as of “special relationship and friendship” and said the all-weather strategic partnership was further deepening.

“The unique and unbreakable time-tested ironclad friendship stood the global changing landscape,” he added

He reiterated to work hand in hand with Pakistan to accelerate mutual economic development in the future.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed his gratitude to the Chinese premier for his inspiring input and dedication.

He said the completion of Gwadar International Airport underscored the strength of their bilateral ties, adding the airport was not only a symbol of economic prosperity but would also pave way for the regional connectivity.

The airport’s virtual launch was delayed following deadly attacks across Balochistan in August.

Pakistan, China reaffirm support to each other on core issues

The two countries also reiterated their support to each other on all core issues and pledged to develop CPEC’s phase-II at the highest standards.

PM Shehbaz and Premier Li led the delegation-level talks at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership based on mutual trust and shared principles was being further strengthened with time.

The two sides also stressed the need for timely completion of all ongoing projects, including industry, modernisation of agriculture, information technology, science and technology, for the mutual benefit and the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction that cooperation under CPEC had entered into a new phase.

PM Shehbaz assured Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in the country.

The two sides agreed to continue the high-level contacts, including strengthening all areas of bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the relocation of Chinese industry to Pakistan and strategies to increase Chinese investment in Pakistan.

It was reiterated in the meeting that Pakistan and China would continue close consultations on issues of regional and global importance at the multilateral forums.

PM Shehbaz hopes for Chinese premier’s ‘productive visit’

As Premier Li earlier arrived in Pakistan today, PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that his Chinese counterpart’s four-day bilateral visit would be “productive”.

The esteemed Chinese guest was received by PM Shehbaz upon his arrival at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and welcomed with a 21-gun salute, PTV News reported.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other top government officials were also present on the occasion, PTV News added.

Shortly after Li’s arrival, PM Shehbaz said he was delighted to welcome his Chinese counterpart and looked forward to a “historic and productive visit”.

“We will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation. Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity,” he said on X.

The Chinese premier also met Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Premier Li will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of the country.

The FO termed the Chinese official’s visit as “an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’”.

“It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments,” the statement read.

Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials, including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the FO added.

Li’s visit comes just days after the Oct 6 suicide attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport which killed two Chinese nationals and injured 11 others, including another Chinese citizen.

As China sought a thorough probe into the attack, PM Shehbaz assured the Chinese government of personally overseeing the investigation into the incident.

China said on Thursday it would work with Pakistan to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects and institutions in Pakistan.

According to a Dawn report, a four-member delegation from India, 76 delegates from Russia, 15 representatives from China, a two-member team from Iran and a four-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad on Sunday.

Seven delegates of SCO also arrived in the capital.

India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar, who is expected to attend the summit, has said he would not discuss bilateral relations during his visit, which is the first such in nearly a decade.

China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be represented by their prime ministers while Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref will also attend the event.

PM Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene of observer state Mongolia and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov of special guest Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting, according to an FO statement.

Stage set for SCO

In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, PM Shehbaz will preside over the upcoming SCO meeting.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event, as well as key government buildings and the Red Zone. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

The government earlier today said Pakistan was honoured to host the SCO summit, “reflecting its commitment to regional cooperation”.

It said the summit will “focus on enhancing regional cooperation, trade, and financial integrity among member states, significantly boosting Pakistan’s image and future prospects”.

“By positioning Pakistan as a trade hub for Central Asia, the summit aims to promote economic integration, a digital economy and cultural exchanges, fostering regional prosperity and stability.”

Tarar said he reviewed the preparations for a facilitation centre for foreign media covering the global summit.

“I’m glad to confirm that all arrangements are in place to provide seamless support and ensure a smooth experience for everyone during SCO,” he said in a post on X.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the “goals of poverty eradication and economic development would be fulfilled through mutual cooperation”, PTV News reported.

CM Maryam asserted that the summit would prove to be a “game-changer” for Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, in a statement, expressed the hope that the event would “open new avenues in relations with friendly countries”.

Speaking to Geo News, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted that the SCO summit was an opportunity for Pakistan to be an “important connectivity hub at a time when global trade and Middle East connections are being formed”.

“I think momentum has begun to move forward,” she said.

When asked how she thought the US would view the summit, especially with rival superpowers China and Russia attending, Rehman said in her opinion, the US does not need to be particularly worried about anything.

“I don’t think that the SCO itself, or by hosting the SCO, the US sees this as a challenge. We have relations with them, we have been their non-NATO ally, and it’s not a zero-sum game where if we have friendship with one country we must have enmity with another,” she said.

Rehman noted that the US has several of its own regional groupings, such as the Quad and Nato. She went on to acknowledge that Eurasia and Asia are coming up as future powers, particularly in terms of economic growth.

Additional input from Reuters