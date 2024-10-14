Foolproof security for SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 summit.

According to details, the SCO summit is being held in Islamabad. In this regard, Islamabad police have issued a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure foolproof security for the summit.

According to a statement, IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the security arrangements had been finalised at all venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including Noor Khan Air Base. Search operations and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Islamabad.

He further said that foolproof security has been ensured for all foreign leaders, delegations, and guests. In addition to the police, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, District Administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, provincial police, intelligence agencies, traffic police, and the Special Branch are performing their duties to ensure foolproof security.

More than 9,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Police are on duty to secure the SCO summit.

IGP Islamabad said that an integrated and comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024