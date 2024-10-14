E-Paper | October 14, 2024

Foolproof security for SCO summit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 12:05pm

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have made foolproof security arrangements for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 summit.

According to details, the SCO summit is being held in Islamabad. In this regard, Islamabad police have issued a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure foolproof security for the summit.

According to a statement, IGP Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the security arrangements had been finalised at all venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including Noor Khan Air Base. Search operations and intelligence-based operations are ongoing in Islamabad.

He further said that foolproof security has been ensured for all foreign leaders, delegations, and guests. In addition to the police, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, District Administration, Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, provincial police, intelligence agencies, traffic police, and the Special Branch are performing their duties to ensure foolproof security.

More than 9,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Police are on duty to secure the SCO summit.

IGP Islamabad said that an integrated and comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...
A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...