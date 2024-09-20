New CPEC phase will transform the country’s economy: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong cut a cake to celebrate China’s National Day, at a reception on Thursday.—PM Office

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to working with China for shared prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the world.

The second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help transform the country’s economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the National Day Reception, hosted by the Chinese Embassy to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari said that high quality development of CPEC would “help unlock greater benefits for our people, besides enhancing connectivity and prosperity of the region”.

“We are entering into the second phase of CPEC which has huge potential of mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture, information technology, mines and minerals and many other important areas of mutual interest,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister also acknowledged China’s critical role during the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

He reiterated that the ongoing partnership not only fostered regional development and peace but also contributed to global stability and progress, aligning with President Xi Jinping’s vision.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for China’s positions on international issues, including those related to Hong Kong and Taiwan.

PM Shehbaz said the government was eager to welcome the Chinese prime minister who will participate in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Gover­nment (SCO CHG) meeting, to be held in Islamabad.

In his remarks, President Zardari said that October 1 marked the rebirth of a strong, united China, achieved through the heroic struggle of the Chinese people under the visionary leadership of the Communist Party.

PM to attend UNGA meeting

On Thursday, the Foreign Office spokesperson told reporters about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s engagements during his visit to New York to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session.

The PM will “reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and call for addressing long-standing disputes, particularly the Palestine and Kashmir conflicts, which pose significant threats to global peace and security”.

He will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior officials, the spokesperson said.

On the session’s sidelines, the prime minister will attend a session on the ‘Existential Threat posed by Sea-level Rise’ and a UN Security Council’s debate on ‘Leadership for Peace’.

He will meet with world leaders, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Dar will represent Pakistan at the ‘Summit of the Future’ convened by the UN secretary-general, and other meetings, including the OIC Annual Coordination Meet­ing of Foreign Ministers and the G77 & China ministerial meeting.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024