PTI links delaying protest to meeting with Imran

Mansoor Malik | Ikram Junaidi Published October 14, 2024 Updated October 14, 2024 07:57am
Hammad Azhar speaks in a recorded video statement, shared by PTI on Oct 13, 2024. — X/PTIofficial

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Sunday called upon all its office-bearers to reach Islamabad on Oct 15 at all costs if the government did not allow lawyers and doctors access to party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

The late-night statement by party’s Punjab chapter acting president Hammad Azhar came amid concerns over the health condition of Imran Khan and after the party’s call for a meeting with the incarcerated leader failed to receive a positive response from the government.

“The ticket-holders and office-bearers not reaching Islamabad on Oct 15 will be stripped off their privileges and offices,” warned Mr Azhar in a video message, adding that he would himself lead the peaceful protest despite severe threats to his life.

On the other hand, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PTI leader Asad Qaiser talked on the telephone earlier in the day during which the latter demanded a meeting with Imran Khan in return for reconsidering the protest plan.

Kh Asif rejects PTI’s claim about risks to jailed leader’s health

“I have talked to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and he has requested the PTI to postpone the protest in the best interest of the country. He (Fazl) has agreed that PTI leaders should be allowed to meet Imran Khan,” Asad Qaiser said while talking to Dawn.

He hoped that party leaders, if allowed to meet Imran Khan, would be able to convince him to postpone the protest, saying the former PM alone could take such a decision.

“Fazlur Rehman has also appealed to the government to allow PTI lawyers to meet Imran Khan,” said Mr Qaiser while sharing details of his conversation with the JUI-F leader.

He claimed that Imran Khan had ‘threats’ to his health and sought his medical check-up.

Earlier, Hammad Azhar in a tweet asked the government why it was not allowing a meeting with Imran Khan and denying his legal right, if it was so concerned about the SCO summit.

He said the “fake” government was hatching a conspiracy against PTI. “Why is the government trying to keep the nation in the dark about the health and well-being of Imran Khan?” he asked.

PTI’s provincial information secretary Shaukat Basra echoed Mr Azhar’s claim, saying the SCO summit was just an excuse and the government was actually targeting Mr Khan and the PTI in order to pass the proposed “unconstitutional” amendments through parliament.

“Give us access to Mr Khan and after confirming his health and well-being, the PTI will withdraw its call for protest on Oct 15,” he said.

Shayan Bashir of PTI’s Lahore chapter said in a tweet that rulers had never shown any respect for the national integrity, reminding them their announcement for a sit-in at the time of OIC conference in 2022.

In his video statement, Hammad Azhar recalled that Adiala Jail doors were opened on the day of protest in Sangjani. Why can’t the Adiala Jail doors be opened now, he asked.

Reacting to PTI leaders’ remarks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said PTI leadership and workers had no respect for Pakistan and were blindly following the slogan “No Khan, no Pakistan”.

He rejected the PTI leaders’ claim about risks to Imran Khan’s health inside the prison.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2024

