Traders, analysts condemn PTI’s protest call amid SCO summit

Traders and analysts on Sunday expressed “grave concerns” over PTI’s call to protest ahead of the highly anticipated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) moot on October 15, urging the party’s leadership to reconsider the move.

The PTI has announced the suspension of its protests in Punjab and issued a nationwide call urging party leaders and workers to converge in Islamabad on Oct 15. The party has also demanded immediate access for party leaders and family members to its founder, Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The government earlier banned visits to prisoners at Adiala Jail until Oct 18 due to security concerns rela­ted to the high-profile SCO summit.

Talking to state-owned PTV, analysts criticised PTI’s protest call during the SCO Summit as “self-destructive,” citing concerns over economic instability and damage to Pakistan’s global image.

The business community in Islamabad stressed that the SCO conference was an important platform to promote regional trade and hoped that PTI would reconsider the decision to protest for the country’s national interest.

One economist, Dr Noor Fatima, said, “This move will undermine Pakistan’s credibility in the international community.

“We need to focus on economic diplomacy, not political posturing.”

Another analyst, Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig, argued that the summit was an “opportunity to strengthen our ties with regional countries.”

“PTI’s call may jeopardise our chances of benefiting from this platform,” he said. “The SCO conference is critical for Pakistan’s economic revival [and] PTI’s call will only create uncertainty and deter foreign investors.”

‘Not the time for politics’

Meanwhile, businessmen called for PTI to back down so that the country could focus on economic stability, stating that it was not the right time for divisive politics but rather for the country to focus on its economic prowess and enhance trade with other countries.

A trader in Islamabad said that the country needed “to showcase its economic potential, not its political divisions”, adding that they must put economic interests first.

“The SCO conference is crucial for regional trade facilitation. PTI’s call may disrupt discussions and hinder progress,” stated another trader in Lahore.

While, Muhammad Fahim, president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “PTI’s call has created uncertainty among traders.

“We are worried about the impact on our businesses.”

Moreover, Jameel Paracha, a trader at the Karachi Wholesale Market, said this was not the right time for politics, but rather stability to boost the economy.

“We urge PTI to reconsider their decision — our businesses can’t afford more instability.” Khawaja Shahbaz, president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry contended.

Ayesha Khurram, president of Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said. “We need to prioritise economic growth over political interests.”