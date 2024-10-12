PTI’s Oct 15 protest plans during SCO summit ‘political terrorism’: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday strongly condemned the PTI’s D-Chowk protest call for October 15, when the two-day Shanghai Coopera­tion Organisation (SCO) summit is set to begin, as “political terrorism”, aimed at maligning the country and stopping its development and economic progress.

The PTI has announced the suspension of its protests in Punjab and issued a nationwide call urging party leaders and workers to converge in Islamabad on Oct 15. The PTI has also demanded immediate access for party leaders and family members to its founder, Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail. The government earlier banned visits to prisoners at Adiala Jail until Oct 18 due to security concerns rela­ted to the high-profile SCO summit.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the planning minister expressed disappointment at the timing of the PTI’s protest coinciding with the SCO summit, which he said was a great honour for the country.

“Now there is no doubt, that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls are similar,” the minister said adding that the “scriptwriter” was the same person who on one hand was using terrorists to carry out explosive attacks, and on the other, was using PTI to spread anarchy and undermine Pakistan’s vital interests.

Iqbal urged PTI supporters who genuinely wanted change and development to recognise the harm caused by their party’s actions. The minister said that the PTI’s protests in 2014 had delayed the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan.

“The PTI is attempting to undermine the government’s economic recovery efforts. It’s crucial to acknowledge the damage caused by these actions and consider the consequences of supporting policies that hinder Pakistan’s growth and development,” he urged.

The minister said the country cannot afford to indulge in destructive politics. “Just because PTI’s leader is jailed, doesn’t justify chaos,” he said.

The minister said that it was a proud moment for Pakistan to host the SCO summit on Oct 15-16 and a significant diplomatic achievement for the country.

Separately, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam also strongly rejected the PTI’s protest call.

“It is proof of anti-nationalism. There is no doubt that PTI’s agenda seemed to be anti-Pakistan because PTI has declared the protest on this important occasion”.

He added that the PTI “once again showed its real face as the meeting of SCO is very important for Pakistan”.

The minister noted that in any case, the protest could not be allowed on the occasion and the protest call was “condemnable and very sad”, adding that protests and processions could be held at any other time.

The federal government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the 23rd SCO summit to be held on Oct 15 and 16.

The SCO meeting is being participated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Iranian first vice president Reza Aref, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and leaders from other member states. The security agencies are, therefore, determined to prevent any disruptions.

The government has deployed army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution, to bolster security measures in Islamabad from October 5 to 17. The federal government has also announced a three-day holiday in the capital starting from Oct 14 to ensure the safety and protection of delegates attending the summit.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the Rawalpindi district for eight days — from Oct 10 to 17 — citing the arrival of foreign dignitaries at PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, and New Islamabad International Airport for the SCO Summit. The order prohibits all political assemblies, rallies, sit-ins and similar activities.

Condemnation from PPP pours in

PPP representatives also joined the government in denouncing the protest call.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said the announcement of a PTI) protest was part of a conspiracy.

He criticised the PTI for “consistently pursuing an agenda against the country and collaborating with enemies of the state”.

Kundi emphasised that the government would not allow any plots to destabilise Pakistan to succeed and urged the PTI to retract its protest call.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Kundi pointed out the significance of the upcoming international conference, saying that Pakistan aimed to present a positive image to the world.

He expressed concern that PTI’s protest coinciding with the conference was detrimental.

Kundi said that all political parties were united in support of the SCO conference.

He underscored that the best forum for politicians was parliament, criticising PTI members for promoting violence and suggesting they join in peaceful protests instead.

Kundi reiterated his call for PTI to withdraw its planned protest.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the move raised many questions and asked what the PTI wanted to achieve through it.

“Putting on a circus in Islamabad in the presence of foreign high-level delegations and international media is condemnable. The PTI is attacking national interests with mobs and politics of anarchy.

“No responsible political party in the country gives a call for protest on the day of a global conference. The PTI is giving a very negative message to the world,” she criticised.

Rehman questioned if the PTI did not want any foreign delegation to come to the country and called on the party to review and withdraw its protest announcement.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri also criticised the announcement, asking whether a patriotic party could hurt the country’s reputation.

“The declaration of protest during the world summit can only be a part of a global agenda. We will not allow any foreign agenda to succeed against Pakistan. Wise people in PTI should understand this situation and think for the country too. The demand of patriotism is to withdraw the protest call given for Islamabad on October 15,” she said in a statement.

Marri said the protest would only benefit and please the country’s foes who did not want the summit to succeed or Pakistan’s repute to increase.

Islamabad Traffic Police conduct full dress rehearsals for SCO summit

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) conducted full dress rehearsals to finalise the arrangements for the SCO summit.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the ITP has issued a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow during the important international event.

Virk said specific routes would be designated according to the traffic plan, and citizens were encouraged to cooperate with police directives to facilitate the smooth conduct of the summit.

Over 1,100 traffic officers will be deployed across the city to monitor traffic and maintain public safety.

Residents are urged to stay updated on traffic conditions by tuning into Islamabad Police Radio FM 92.4 or contacting Pikaar 15, Virk said.

“Your support is crucial in ensuring a successful SCO summit,” the CTO emphasised.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Jinnah Convention Centre to review arrangements for the SCO summit.

The prime minister was briefed by the Capital Development Authority chairman and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other relevant authorities also accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the preparations made for the SCO meeting.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani and Imtiaz Ali.