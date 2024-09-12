Govt benefits from strained relationship between PTI, establishment: Barrister Saif

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, on Wednesday said that the federal government benefitted from a “strained relationship between the PTI and the establishment.”

Speaking during Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath”, Barrister Saif maintained that a strained relationship between the PTI and the establishment was in the government’s interest.

“This Form 47 government has a political interest in discord between the PTI and the establishment. It benefits them and their false foundations,” he said.

He then highlighted the way the government took up the establishment’s issues and turned them to its advantage.

“Look at what they said about May 9 or what happened in Bannu between the public and security forces… if there’s any issue related to the establishment, they take it up and make statements about it, even though these statements might be harmful to Pakistan’s security,” he warned.

Saif added that the government did “not care” and reiterated that it wanted to create strain between the PTI and the establishment for its own gain.

Asked about the party’s recent speeches, Barrister Said said that they were a product of the poor political environment.

“It’s because of this strain that is compelling us to deliver such speeches,” he explained.

“If we were allowed to conduct our rally smoothly, or if they did not block routes or impose these ‘shaadi hall’ rules telling us when to end the rally, maybe this environment would not be created.”

Towards the end of the PTI’s Sunday rally, police had attempted to disperse the party’s supporters from the venue, leading to a clash between the two. The police responded with tear gas as the gathering exceeded its designated time frame. Prior to the rally, Islamabad’s administration had blocked all entry points to the city.

He expanded on the argument by saying that crowds at political rallies were usually very excited and spirited, explaining that to regulate them, politicians have to make equally charged speeches.

“This is not my opinion: political science dictates that when the mob is charged, politicians have to make equally-charged speeches to try and channelise [sic] and regulate the crowd’s energy. If you don’t, the crowd can go wild due to the anger and the excitement.”

Calling it a “weakness leaders have”, he maintained that this was a normal practice. However, he expressed the hope that the environment would become “less bitter and the party will no longer have to make such speeches”.

On CM Gandapur’s whereabouts

Barrister Saif also addressed the situation regarding KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, whose whereabouts had become unknown on the night of September 9, the day after the party’s power show in Sangjani, outside of Islamabad.

Several key PTI leaders were whisked away by law enforcement authorities on Monday night from various parts of Islamabad, including the Parliament House.

According to The Express Tribune, Barrister Saif on Monday night said that all attempts to reach the CM had failed, with his phones being turned off. He added that Gandapur had been summoned to Islamabad for a meeting.

“Our team had managed to get in touch with the chief minister in the late hours of Monday night,” Barrister Saif said during the show.

“CM Gandapur had met officials from the establishment and there was a discussion about the security and general political situation in KP.

“There were a lot of jammers and we could not reach him. When he left [Islamabad] and switched his phone on, we talked and figured out he was fine,” Saif added.

Asked about Gandapur’s meeting, Saif reiterated that it was a “general, security-related discussion about the province and the country, not a fight”.

“I won’t say that the meeting was bitter, in any meeting between parties and the establishment, there are things said that the establishment will not like,” he said.

“He (Gandapur) said he had a general discussion about KP and the country… talked about the political situation in the province.”

Saif clarified that the establishment reached out to him for a meeting, adding: “Naturally, these security-related meetings are part of Mr Gandapur’s responsibility.”

He explained that due to the nature of the meeting and the presence of jammers, the CM was unreachable, leading people to assume he had been arrested. “The media picked up on this and ran with it,” Saif added.

The adviser fielded a question about Gandapur’s fiery speech at the rally, responding that the CM stood by his speech and the party stood with him. “I believe that he did not even discuss his speech [during the meeting],” Saif said.

When asked if this was the beginning of talks between the PTI and the establishment, Saif replied that it was not, adding that the discussion was not political.

“Imran Khan nominated six people to discuss political issues with the establishment, but Gandapur is the CM and security-related matters are a part of his responsibilities,” Saif reiterated.

“He has to meet and speak with them on administrative matters… it is part of his job.”

Barrister Saif added that party founder Imran will not have political discussions with the establishment.

“We do not want to make enemies, but any interactions with the establishment will not benefit us in this political climate,” Saif said. “They are not ready to change their policies or stance… there is no benefit in talking to them.”