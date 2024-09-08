Islamabad sealed as PTI set to flex muscles near Sangjani

ISLAMABAD: As the PTI finalises its preparations for the Sept 8 power show on the outskirts of the federal capital, the capital police have blocked almost all entry points of the city amid intelligence reports about a ‘medium-level’ terrorism threat in light of the political gathering.

According to a security plan, there is a likelihood that some miscreants may create a law and order situation in Islamabad, in this regard containers are placed in the capital at various places, including all the entry points.

The 21 points blocked with containers are Nicholson’s Monument, New Margalla Road turn on G.T Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Water Tanki on Margalla Road, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, Faizabad, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak, they added. All the roads leading to the ‘red zone’ except for the Margalla Road are also blocked.

Police said there was a “medium threat” of terrorism whereas the threat of a law and order situation was “high” due to the gathering and the security plan was devised to protect the public and government properties.

Containers placed on almost all entry points; police warn of ‘medium’ terrorism threat

Under the supervision of the Safe City SSP, the police monitoring teams will oversee law and order duties in the field and the surveillance of the venue with the Safe City cameras. Under the supervision of the Special Branch AIG, the bomb disposal squad will sweep the venue.

The supervisory officers will ensure that no person “goes without checking” to avert any untoward incident taking place, they said, adding that no official shall use mobile phones while on duty.

The SHOs and platoon in-charges were asked to collect intelligence and pass it on to the respective police officers and keep a vigilant eye.

Similarly, they are also responsible for the maintenance of law and order in their respective area.

The force deployed in the form of platoons shall be placed in such a way that they are not unnecessarily vulnerable and the officers in charge will not use force without the permission of the senior officers.

The in-charges will also ensure that no officer or official has personal weapons.

During the duty, every possible effort will be made so that the workers of the parties do not clash with each other.

Meanwhile, last night the police team under the supervision of the senior officer reached the venue of the PTI public gathering and forced the organizers of the PTI public gathering to change the place of the stage.

However, the leadership of the PTI and lawyers present there raised objections over the police demand, and said that they had an NOC and refused to change the place of the stage. Eventually, the venue was changed.

Police crackdown

Besides, the police also started rounding up the workers of the PTI and vehicles transporting material, including chairs and sound systems, to the venue for the public gathering, the officers said, adding that the Sangjani police intercepted two vehicles transporting chairs and sound system to the venue and shifted them to the police station along with the drivers and the helpers.

Besides, all the SHOs, duty offices, patrolling and pickets teams were asked to round up as many motorcycles as possible, the officers said, adding that the instructions were issued on Friday and each SHO was tasked to impound at least 700 motorcycles.

Besides, the police launched a crackdown against the stuff showing affiliation with the PTI, like flags, caps and t-shirts, they said, adding that an order had been issued to confiscate such stuff and detain those who were either selling or carrying these items.

On Saturday, the police said a plan had also been chalked up to arrest the local leadership of the PTI but they were waiting for approval from the quarters concerned. However, the PTI local leadership and key activists were “under observation”.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai also visited the venue on Saturday night to oversee the arrangement. They requested the administration not to create hurdles ahead of the rally.

A PTI spokesperson also confirmed that the location of the gathering was changed, saying the compound allocated to the PTI was “smaller” which was the reason for the change in the venue.

“The new venue is bigger but it is uneven and the PTI is using heavy machinery to level the ground,” the spokesperson claimed.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2024