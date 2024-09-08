E-Paper | September 08, 2024

Modern China is ‘opportunity’, not ‘threat’

AFP Published September 8, 2024 Updated September 8, 2024 10:46am

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told his US counterpart on Saturday that a modern China was an economic “opportunity” not a “threat” to the United States, the ministry said.

Trade is one of the many areas of friction between the world’s two leading powers, along with rivalry in technology and tensions in the South China Sea and over Taiwan.

Wang met US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago in the northern port city of Tianjin — the second meeting this year between the two officials.

They held “professional, rational and pragmatic” discussions on political and trade issues, raised in particular by the business communities of the two countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Wang expressed China’s concerns about the numerous US customs duties and sanctions targeting Chinese companies or products.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2024

