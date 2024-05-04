Dialogue only when ‘stolen mandate’ returned: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan has linked any potential dialogue with the return of his party’s “stolen mandate” and the release of “innocent imprisoned workers”.

In his message from Adiala Jail, Mr Khan also urged the judges hearing his and his wife’s cases to expedite their rulings instead of delaying them unnecessarily.

Mr Khan reiterated that he was “always ready for talks, but it could only take place when their stolen mandate was returned and innocent imprisoned workers were released”, the PTI’s media department said on Friday.

It said Mr Khan asserted that negotiations were held only with adversaries and therefore the talks should be held with those who were the biggest opponents of PTI at present, apparently a reference to the military establishment.

Asks judges hearing his, wife’s cases to expedite rulings

He said everyone knew that all these cases against him — whether the Al-Qadir Trust, Iddat or cipher case — were “fabricated, false and baseless”.

Responding to recent remarks of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that there was no pressure on him, Mr Khan said, “Pressure faces only those who refuse to do wrong, while you have become a B-team against the PTI.”

Mr Khan reminded Justice Isa that “you snatched the PTI’s electoral symbol of bat and did not provide level playing field to PTI, besides violating our basic human rights under the guise of May 9 incidents.”

He noted that PTI’s petition regarding the May 9 riots had been pending since May 25, 2023, and had yet to be fixed for hearing.

Mr Khan said that PTI’s petitions filed against the alleged vote rigging in the Feb 8 general elections were also not fixed for hearing and the issue of PTI women’s reserved seats also faced delays.

He said the Supreme Court’s decisions revived the doctrine of necessity once again, adding that decisions were being taken under duress and intimidation, which was destroying the country’s judicial system.

He recalled that the letter of the six judges of Islamabad High Court “proved that the law of the jungle prevailed in the country.”

He added, “It is high time that the judges of the top court should stand firmly with judges of the high courts and refuse to give wrong decisions under pressure and coercions.”

The PTI founder urged the nation that this was a historical opportunity to stand up, as great nations took advantage of such opportunities. He warned that the nations that did not stand up against oppression would remain slaves forever.

He said there was no example anywhere in the history of the world to frame three cases over one crime, adding that the cases had already been made against him and his wife in the Toshakhana case.

He pointed out that when nothing was found in the case, preparations were now being made to make a fourth case “in sheer violation of the Constitution and law”.

Mr Khan said that he wrote a letter to the Telegraph in which he stated that not only his but also his wife’s life was in danger, as she had been denied medical treatment for the last three months.

