HBL PSL 2024: Imad, Haider power Islamabad United into final

KARACHI: Imad Wasim and Haider Ali starred with counterpunching efforts against Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator here at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday to take Islamabad United to their third HBL Pakistan Super League final.

Both batters hit half-centuries after Islamabad, chasing 186, had found themselves reeling at 91-5 with the likes of captain Shadab Khan and power-hitter Azam Khan back in the hut cheaply.

Imad and Haider took their time on the crease, soaking in all the pressure and then unleashed an attacking onslaught in the last five overs.

That period saw Haider smack pacers Aamer Jamal and Luke Wood for three towering sixes over the leg-side, to effectively decide the match before Imad placed the latter past backward point for the winning boundary.

While Haider ended up unbeaten at 52 off 29, hitting five sixes in his knock, Imad accumulated nine boundaries for his 59 off 40.

The 98-run partnership betw­een the pair came after spinner Saim Ayub had taken two early wickets and Mehran Mumtaz and Khurram Shehzad had chipped in with one each.

After being put into bat by United, Zalmi were driven by Saim’s fireworks. The right-handed opener entertained the spectators with an array of classy strokes — including six fours and four sixes — and later played the anchor’s role as he scored 73 off 44 balls.

The youngster did not relent despite losing opening partner and captain Babar Azam on the other end, as Shadab took a stunning catch to send the former Pakistan skipper off for 25 off 22.

Mohammad Haris saw Babar’s demise as an opportunity and slammed a quickfire 40 off 25 balls — the knock featuring three fours and two sixes.

Thanks to some disciplined bowling from United, Zalmi’s intensity had dropped in the middle-overs, but late cameos by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Aamer boosted the side to a formidable total.

Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers, returning 3-30. Imad, with his left-arm spin, did not take wickets, but his cutters and pace-off deliveries restricted Zalmi from going for the magic figure of 200 as he conceded only 23 runs in his four overs.

Scoreboard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Saim Ayub c Faheem b Shadab73

Babar Azam c Shadab b Naseem25

Mohammad Haris c Shadab b Naseem40

R. Powell c Shadab b McCoy2

T. Kohler-Cadmore c Shadab b Naseem18

Aamer Jamal not out17

Hussain Talat not out8

EXTRAS (W-2)2

TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs)185

DID NOT BAT: L. Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Arif Yaqoob, Khurram Shahzad

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-72 (Babar), 2-131 (Saim), 3-139 (Haris), 4-158 (Powell), 5-160 (Kohler-Cadmore)

BOWLING: Naseem 4-0-30-3, McCoy 4-0-50-1 (1w), Imad 4-0-23-0, Salman 1-0-13-0, Faheem 3-0-34-0 (1w), Shadab 4-0-35-1

Islamabad United:

M. Guptill c Babar b Khurram34

A. Hales c Mehran b Saim1

Salman Ali Agha b Saim5

Shadab Khan b Mehran0

Imad Wasim not out59

Azam Khan b Wood22

Haider Ali not out52

EXTRAS (LB-4, NB-1, W-11)16

TOTAL (for five wickets, 19 overs)189

DID NOT BAT: Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, O. McCoy

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-6 (Hales), 2-20 (Salman), 3-21 (Shadab), 4-50 (Guptill), 5-91 (Azam)

BOWLING: Saim 3-0-34-2 (3w), Wood 4-0-38-1, Mehran 4-0-31-1 (1w), Khurram 3-0-22-1 (1nb), Aamer 3-0-41-0 (2w), Arif 2-0-19-0 (2w)

TOSS: Islamabad United

RESULT: Islamabad United won by five wickets.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2024