United crush Gladiators to advance

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators hopes of ending their four-year HBL Pakistan Super League trophy drought were quashed on Friday as they were subjected to a 39-run drubbing by Islamabad United in the first Eliminator here at the National Bank Stadium.

Chasing 175 after Martin Guptill had hit a half-century for United, the Gladiators top order crumbled before a valiant fifty by young batter Omair bin Yousuf went in vain.

The loss for Quetta meant they missed out on yet another chance to win their second PSL title despite making it to the playoffs for the first time after four years.

United, meanwhile, will look forward to the second Eliminator, on Saturday against Peshawar Zalmi, who lost to Multan Sultans in the Qualifier.

Quetta were reeling at 23-5 by the end of the powerplay after pacer Naseem Shah and spinner Imad Wasin wreaked havoc with new ball.

Omair then put up 52 off 34 for the sixth wicket with Akeal Hosein, who hit three handsome sixes in his 18-ball knock for 31, before his stay on the crease was ended by a horrific confusion resulting in a run out.

Omair added 41 off 20 with Mohammad Amir, but as soon as the pair seemed like snatching it from United’s jaws, pacer Obed McCoy struck to castle Amir, effectively ending their PSL campaign.

Guptill’s half-century in his first match for United set the base for the side to post 174-9 after they won the toss and decided to bat first.

The New Zealander smashed five fours and six in his 47-ball knock for 54 against his former team.

His effort was complimented by impactful contributions by Salman Ali Agha (31 off 21), Islamabad captain Shadab Khan (23 off 13) and a late cameo by Azam Khan, who hit two sixes and a four for 18 off six balls.

After Azam was cleaned up by spinner Hosein, United couldn’t carry on the momentum they had built earlier, and lost four wickets within the span of 15 balls and 12 runs.

Two of these dismissals were the run outs of Haider Ali and Imad while the other two came in the name of Amir, who ended up with impressive figures of 2-20 in his four overs. Hosein also took two wickets, but gave away 34 runs in as many overs.

Scoreboard

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

M. Guptill c Roy b Wasim56

A. Hales c Roy b Hosein23

Salman Ali Agha c Roy b Saud31

Shadab Khan c Nafay b Abrar23

Azam Khan b Hosein18

Faheem Ashraf c Evans b Amir1

Haider Ali run out (Nafay)1

Imad Wasim run out (Wasim)4

Naseem Shah not out7

Hunain Shah b Amir0

O. McCoy not out0

EXTRAS (LB-4, W-6)10

TOTAL (for nine wickets, 20 overs)174

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-51 (Hales), 2-102 (Salman), 3-131 (Shadab), 4-155 (Azam), 5-158 (Faheem), 6-159 (Haider), 7-165 (Imad), 8-166 (Guptill), 9-167 (Hunain)

BOWLING: Amir 4-0-20-2, Wasim 3-0-40-1 (2w), Hosein 4-0-34-2, Abrar 4-0-32-1, Usman 4-0-39-0, Saud 1-0-5-1

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

J. Roy c Faheem b Naseem1

Saud Shakeel c Azam b Imad0

Omair bin Yousuf not out5

R. Rossouw c Haider b Imad5

Khawaja Nafay c sub (Qasim) b Imad5

L. Evans run out (Faheem)0

A. Hosein not out0

Mohammad Wasim b Faheem6

Mohammad Amir b McCoy23

Abrar Ahmed b Hunain5

Usman Tariq not out1

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-1, W-6)8

TOTAL (all out, 18.4 overs)135

BOWLING: Imad 4-0-12-3 (1w), Naseem 4-0-33-2 (3w), McCoy 3-0-13-1 (1w), Shadab 4-0-42-0, Hunain 1.4-0-15-1, Faheem 2-0-18-1

TOSS: Islamabad United

RESULT: Islamabad United won by 39 runs.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2024