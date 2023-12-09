DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab minister for crackdown on haram products

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2023 Updated December 9, 2023 10:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that food inspectors should be trained on how to crack down on haram products in the market and increase the use of halal ones.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by Punjab Food Authority Director-General Asim Javed and Livestock officials here on Friday.

The meeting also reviewed performance of the Punjab Halal Development Agency.

The minister directed that a seminar should be organised for raising awareness about halal items inviting all stakeholders to it.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2023

