Pakistan conducts successful flight test of ‘Ababeel’ weapon system

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System on Wednesday, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.”

The launch was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Divison and Strategic Forces Command as well as scientists and engineers from Strategic Organisations.

The ISPR said the missile system was “aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence”.

On the occasion, the CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test, the statement said.

It further stated that President Dr Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kkar and the services chiefs congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.