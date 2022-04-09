DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan carries out successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile

Dawn.comPublished April 9, 2022 - Updated April 9, 2022 03:03pm
This screengrab shows surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III during a flight test. — Photo courtesy ISPR Twitter
Pakistan has successfully conducted the flight test of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

"The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated through its official Twitter account.

Pakistan had conducted a test of the same missile last year in January as well.

Shaheen-III is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres, which makes it capable of reaching the farthest point in India’s northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It is solid-fuelled and equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system. Solid fuel is suited for rapid response capabilities, while the PSAC feature provides it the ability to adjust the warhead trajectory for greater accuracy and evading anti-ballistic missile defence systems.

The missile was first tested in March 2015.

Comments (7) Closed
Saqash
Apr 09, 2022 02:26pm
What's the point? They shoot a missile and we keep sleeping. Useless.
Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 09, 2022 02:26pm
Lavish things for poor and economically weak nation
Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 09, 2022 02:28pm
Check the twitter comment under the ispr tweet. Pti folks loosing it seems like their leader
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2022 02:46pm
Great move and excellent news.
Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 09, 2022 02:54pm
This is all for India.... I bet the cross border trolls are keeping a good eye on this.... Lurking around Dawn. Good job Pakistan, keep making powerful weapons to keep the enemy awake.
Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Apr 09, 2022 02:56pm
@Saqash, Indians lose control over their weapons... while Pakistan tracked it all the way from India to Pakistan. Sleeping? Even Western intelligence articles were surprised and impressed how Pakistan was able to monitor the situation from start to finish.
Recommend 0
Money
Apr 09, 2022 02:56pm
Need of the hour. Resources well spent.
Recommend 0

