Maryam, US envoy Blome meet in Murree

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 08:47am
US Ambassador Donald Blome discusses matters of mutual interest with PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday.—@pmln_org / X (formerly Twitter)
US Ambassador Donald Blome discusses matters of mutual interest with PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome on Sunday held a meeting at her Murree residence wherein both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including economy and security.

The picture of the meeting was shared by the PML-N social media account. It was also re-tweeted by the PML-N chief organiser. The statement posted by the former ruling party’s handle said that both sides discussed the significance of historic and longstanding bilateral ties between the two countries. Peace, trade, and regional stability were also discussed between the PML-N leader and the US envoy.

Ms Sharif expressed appreciation for Amba­ssador Blome’s efforts on behalf of the United States during the very challenging Covid-19 pandemic as well as during last year’s devastating floods. No further comment or statement was available from the US embassy.

Nawaz’s return

Separately, PML-N Lahore president and Ms Nawaz’s close aide, Saiful Malook Khokhar on Sunday announced at a party event that the date of Nawaz Sharif’s return had been finalised.

“Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan on Oct 15 and one million people will receive him at the Lahore airport. I ask all party office-bearers and workers to start making preparations in this regard,” Mr Khokhar said, who has recently returned from London after meeting the elder Sharif.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023

