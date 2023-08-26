PM Kakar affirms election ‘goalpost’ in meeting with US envoy

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday assured US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding general elections.

The PM reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the US in the key areas, including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change, said an official press release issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

“The prime minister emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition,” it added.

The US ambassador called on PM Kakar and congratulated him on assuming office, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Donald Blome stated that during the meeting with PM Kakar, they reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the US-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, and their desire to work with and through the US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future.

He also emphasised the importance of protecting religious minorities and maintaining the ongoing partnership with the International Monetary Fund for economic recovery.

Visit to Balochistan

Later, PM Kakar arrived in Quetta on a three-day visit to Balochistan. During his visit the PM met Balochistan’s caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki.

During his three-day visit to his home province, the interim PM will preside over crucial meetings to discuss progress on development projects, law and order, and other issues. Relevant authorities will also brief him on their respective departments.

Prior to his visit to Balochistan, the caretaker premier met with a delegation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F).

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023