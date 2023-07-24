Domestic worker from Sargodha allegedly tortured at judge’s house

A Sargodha police official said on Monday a man had been taken into custody in connection with a case of a domestic worker being tortured allegedly by her employers — said to be a judge and his family.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Mir shared this information while answering reporters’ queries about the arrest of the man who allegedly took the girl to Islamabad from Sargodha for her to be hired as a domestic worker there.

“The person you’re talking about is already in our custody. He is being questioned and he will be included in the investigation and we will get her justice,” the ASP said.

He also said that their priority was to ensure that the domestic worker was provided with the best possible treatment.

“Th girl’s life is important for us.”

He did not share details about the injuries the girl sustained. Dawn.com has also not been able to confirm the exact age of the girl.

Meanwhile, a Dawn.com correspondent in Sargodha said her relatives staged a protest over the alleged torture she had been subjected to.

The girl’s father, Manga, who goes by one name, told DawnNewsTV that his daughter was a domestic worker and accused her employers of beating her and “breaking her arms and legs”.

“She was also hit on her head and infested with maggots,” he said, appealing to the Punjab police chief and other officials for justice.

The girl’s sister, Soniya, said she used to work at the house of a judge in Rawalpindi and alleged that his wife had been torturing her on the pretext of not doing her chores properly.

“They were torturing her daily,” she said, adding that they had brought her sister back to Sargodha but her treatment was not possible there due to the severity of her injuries.

“Acid was poured on her face. It was a full attempt to kill her,” Soniya alleged, saying that her sister needed to be taken to Lahore for treatment.

She appealed to the chief minister for justice.

More to follow