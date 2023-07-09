Two officials of Customs go missing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two officials of Pakistan Customs have gone missing in the metropolis, it emerged on Saturday.

SSP-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the police got information about disappearance of the two officials — Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas, both posted at the anti-smuggling unit of the customs.

He said that the family of Mr Abbas had approached the Defence police station and filed an application in this regard.

However, he said that an FIR had not been registered so far. “We are looking into this case,” said the SSP.

A police source said it may not be a case of kidnapping for ransom.

Meanwhile, Musarrat Husain, sister of Mr Abbas, stated in her application that her brother Yawar was an inspector at Pakistan Customs and lived in the Defence area.

She said he had left for office in Baloch Colony on July 7 but did not return home. The family tried to contact him on his two cell phones but found them powered off. She asked the police to trace her brother.

