3 soldiers martyred, as many civilians injured in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred and as many civilians critically injured on Wednesday in a suicide attack in the general area of Miran Shah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release that “a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan district”.

Resultantly, 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, a resident of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan and 24-year-old Sepoy Jehangir Khan, a resident of Mardan, were martyred, while “three innocent civilians got critically injured”, the ISPR added.

It said the attacker intended to target a checkpost of the security forces but a timely interception by soldiers on duty “prevented a major catastrophe”.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The incident comes less than a week after the killing of six terrorists by security forces in separate operations in Tank and North Waziristan districts.

Prior to that, a terrorist commander was among three killed in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Inayat Qilla in Bajaur district on June 27.