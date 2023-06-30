DAWN.COM Logo

6 terrorists killed in Tank, North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Dawn.com Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 11:30pm

Six terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts, according to a press release from the military’s media wing issued on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night of June 29/30, “a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Manzai, Tank district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, three were sent to hell,” adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

It further said that in another “fierce encounter” between troops and terrorists in North Waziristan’s general area of Razmak, “three more terrorists were sent to hell.”

The ISPR said the slain militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing innocent citizens.

It added that sanitisation of the areas was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the press release reads.

On Tuesday, a terrorist commander was among three killed in an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Inayat Qilla in Bajaur district.

On June 20, two soldiers were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

