4 security personnel martyred after checkposts in Balochistan’s Sherani come under attack

Three police officials and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred while a terrorist was killed on Sunday after police and Levies checkposts in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan’s Sherani subdistrict came under attack.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Shabbir confirmed the fatalities to Dawn.com, adding that the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours.

Another FC personnel was injured whose condition was out of danger and that a terrorist was killed during the exchange of fire, while two others were injured.

DC Shabbir added: “The companions of the injured terrorists succeeded in taking them away. The body of the dead terrorist has been handed over to the CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department).

He further said that the bodies of the martyrs have been taken to Zhob District Headquarters Hospital.

Stating that law enforcement agencies have cordoned off Dhana Sar and the surrounding areas, the DC added that the CTD has collected evidence from the incident’s site and has initiated its probe.

Meanwhile, Sherani District Health Officer Dr Daulat Khan told Dawn.com that a state of emergency has been put in place at the Zhob Civil Hospital and that all hospital staff had been called to duty despite the weekend.

He confirmed that one body has been shifted to the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the “rocket attack and firing” on the checkposts and expressed his grief on the martyrdom of the four security personnel.

He also lauded the police’s and the FC’s efforts in killing one terrorist. “The terrorists cannot demoralise the security forces by their cowardly actions,” he said in a statement.

“The sacrifices of the security forces are a beacon for the nation. The security forces are ensuring the security of the country and the nation with their firm determination and courage,” Bizenjo added.

He went on to assert that the nation was “standing with its security forces in thwarting the evil intentions of anti-nation elements”. The chief minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

Increase in terror attacks

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A day ago, a police constable was injured in a hand grenade attack at the “smart” police station of Quetta.

On June 24, a police official was martyred and two more were injured in a suicide attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Turbat.

A month ago, two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in the Singwan area of Balochistan’s Kech district along the Pakistan-Iran border

In his maiden press briefing in April, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said that overall, 137 security personnel were martyred and 117 were injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.