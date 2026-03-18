Dar to depart on Riyadh visit for meeting of regional FMs, will call for ‘swift end’ to Middle East conflict

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will depart for Riyadh on Wednesday for a meeting with the foreign ministers of regional countries, where he will advocate for a “swift end” to the conflict in the Middle East, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. In retaliatory strikes, Iran has targeted US assets and bases in Gulf countries. Amid the hostilities, the FO has termed Pakistan’s role a “ bridge builder ”.

Dar will be attending at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud from March 18 to 19, during which he will “express complete support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of all brotherly countries in the region, and call for an end to all attacks on their territory”.

According to FO, Dar will reiterate “Pakistan’s call for a swift end to the ongoing conflict” and call for a return to “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The foreign minister is also expected to highlight Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach efforts and its “desire to continue playing a pivotal role towards resolving the prevailing grave security crisis being faced by the region”.

According to a Reuters report, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also attending a meeting in Riyadh today to discuss regional developments.

This will mark the third visit from the Pakistani side to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

On March 7, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir met with Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud to discuss Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

On March 12, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a “restricted meeting” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, PM’s spokesperson for foreign media Mosharraf Zaidi said.

The statement said the premier expressed Pakistan’s “full solidarity and support” for Saudi Arabia “in these challenging times”, and agreed to work together for regional peace and stability.

Saudi Arabia has been one of the regional countries that have come under attack in Iran’s retaliatory campaign.

PM Shehbaz and Dar have been holding phone calls with dignitaries from relevant countries since the war began, repeatedly calling for de-escalation .