DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

Terrorist commander among 3 killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Dawn.com Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 05:00pm

A terrorist commander was among three killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area Inayat Qilla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the army’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

It added that an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of the militants, including their commander Shafi.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement concluded.

On June 20, two soldiers were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The ISPR had said that 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullahm, a resident of Karak district, were martyred in the blast.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...