Terrorist commander among 3 killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

A terrorist commander was among three killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area Inayat Qilla of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, the army’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists.

It added that an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of the militants, including their commander Shafi.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said.

It added that the sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement concluded.

On June 20, two soldiers were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device in the Spinwam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

The ISPR had said that 29-year-old Sepoy Gul Rauf, a resident of Lakki Marwat, and 23-year-old Sepoy Abid Ullahm, a resident of Karak district, were martyred in the blast.