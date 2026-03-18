PMD predicts cloudy, rainy weather in Karachi and showers in other parts of Sindh until Thursday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that a westerly wave is likely to bring rainy weather to Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Wednesday and Thursday.

“A westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country today,” the PMD said in its weather forecast issued today.

For Karachi division, the Met Office forecast “partly cloudy and chances of wind thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” for both Wednesday and Thursday (March 18-19).

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature will be 30-32 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23.2°C, with a northeasterly wind turning south/southwesterly. Humidity is forecast at 87 per cent in the daytime, falling to 50-60pc in the evening.

Temperatures are predicted to see a slight dip on Thursday, with highs of 27-29°C and lows of 20-22°C. Humidity will stay between 75-85pc during the day and fall to between 40 and 50pc later in the evening, with a northeast/southeasterly wind becoming southwesterly.

On Friday, the PMD predicts “mostly sunny” weather with temperatures reaching highs of 28-30°C, while minimum temperatures and humidity remain the same. A northeasterly wind is forecast to turn southwesterly, it added.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has also predicted showers in other parts of Sindh for the next two days.

“Rain/thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls” was forecast in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts.

“Rain/thunderstorm with strong winds” were also likely in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts today and tomorrow with occasional gaps, PMD said.

“Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period,” the PMD warned, advising farmers to manage their crops “according to the prevailing weather conditions”.

In a previous advisory issued on Monday, the department had said a westerly wave was likely to enter the western parts of the country from Tuesday. It also forecast rain and wind in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and the twin cities from March 17 to March 20.