E-Paper | March 18, 2026

CM Bugti says major attack prevented with arrest of ‘would-be’ female suicide bomber in Khuzdar

News Desk Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 04:59pm
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a press conference alongside a “would-be” suicide bomber arrested from Khuzdar, in Quetta on March 18, 2026. — DawnNewsTV
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a press conference alongside a “would-be” suicide bomber arrested from Khuzdar, in Quetta on March 18, 2026. — DawnNewsTV
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Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday said security forces arrested a “would-be” female suicide bomber in Khuzdar, with the help of “human intelligence”.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, alongside the alleged “would-be” suicide bomber, the chief minister said that terrorist groups in Balochistan were “exploiting” Baloch women.

CM Bugti maintained that the operation to arrest the young woman — identified as Laiba — was carried out with the help of “human intelligence”, thanking the people for it.

He added that with her arrest, major destruction had been averted.

The chief minister found it unfortunate that a “young woman was radicalised and was being planned to be used against common citizens”.

CM Bugti reiterated his appreciation to the people of Balochistan, “who are giving us information”.

However, he noted that the mindset of young Baloch people was changing, recalling that security agencies receiving human intelligence in such operations was a “rare occurrence” in the recent past.

He maintained that the state remained respectful of women’s honour; however, groups making use of women in their activities “left security forces with no option but to check vehicles, even when women are sitting inside”.

The chief minister held that the people of Balochistan were “being pushed into an endless war”, stressing that “nothing will be achieved except for bloodshed”.

Bugti said the arrested woman will be interrogated in the “presence of female police personnel”, stressing that the state was cognisant of its responsibility to ensure that she suffers “no physical harm, moral harm or harassment”.

“This is the difference between terrorists and us — that we are giving respect and honour to the suicide bomber despite her plans to kill us,” he said.

The chief minister lauded the security forces for their efforts, stating, “I am proud of the security forces, security agencies, police, and army”.

Narrating her ordeal, Laiba said she was “brainwashed” into becoming a suicide bomber by a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, whom she met last year.

She recalled that she was told to “train more women to become a ‘fidayee’”, and was on her way to meet a commander who would have briefed her on a potential suicide mission before she was arrested in Khuzdar.

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Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
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