World breaks average temperature record for early June

AFP Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 09:53am
<p>People walk during a period of high temperatures in Mexico City, Mexico on June 13. — Reuters</p>

PARIS: Average global temperatures at the start of June were the warmest the European Union’s climate monitoring unit has ever recorded for the period, trouncing previous records by a “substantial margin”, it said on Thursday.

The news comes as the El Nino climate phenomenon has officially arrived, raising fears of extreme weather and more temperature records.

“The world has just experienced its warmest early June on record, following a month of May that was less than 0.1 degrees Celsius cooler than the warmest May on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

“Global-mean surface air temperatures for the first days of June 2023 were the highest in the ERA5 data record for early June by a substantial margin”, said Copernicus. Some of the unit’s data goes back as far as 1950.

Copernicus recently announced that global oceans were warmer last month than in any other May on record.

The unit also said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit), which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Published in Dawn, June 16th, 2023

