Fawad, Rashid ‘knew nothing’ about approval of Rs60bn adjustment

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 31, 2023 Updated May 31, 2023 09:57am

ISLAMABAD: Two confidants of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan — Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — on Tuesday threw their hands up when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) questioned them about the federal cabinet’s meeting that approved adjustment of Rs60 billion against the liabilities of real estate tycoon Malik Riaz.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft watchdog has summoned former minis-ter Asad Umar for questioning in Al Qadir Trust case today (Wednesday).

According to a NAB source, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who has recently left the party, said he had not seen an ‘agreement’ being presented before the cabinet in a sealed envelope.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who heads the Awami Muslim League-Pakistan (AML-P) and had time and again professed “unwavering loyalty” to Imran Khan, said he had no attended “that cabinet meeting”.

The anti-graft watchdog has been questioning all members of the PTI, including the then prime minister Imran Khan.

So far, a few members of the then cabinet have submitted their re­­plies. They include Pervez Khattak and Zulfi Bukhari.

A statement by NAB said: “NAB arrested former prime minister Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust case. The case relates to illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million British pounds) through National Crime Agency, the UK.”

Mr Khan faces charges that he misled the federal cabinet by concealing documents related to the settlement agreement. Money was received under the settlement agreement (190m pounds) and was supposed to be deposited in the national exchequer, but the money was adjusted against an amount of Rs450 billion owed by Bahria Town to the government.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023

