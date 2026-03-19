Submerged ruins discovered in Indus Delta

• Structural walls, mound formation and scattered remains unearthed

• Structures may belong to historic settlement or mosque complex; scientific analysis underway to determine their age and function

• Experts regret fragile structures at risk of damage yet to be declared protected

THATTA: Archaeologists have discovered submerged ruins, including a mound and structural remains believed to be part of a historic structure, during Sindh’s first marine archaeology exploration in the Indus Delta, officials said.

According to the exploration team, the discoveries include submerged structural walls, a mound-like formation and scattered architectural remains located beneath shallow coastal waters near Lahori Bandar in Banbhore, Sindh.

Archaeologists said visible stone and brick alignments suggest the remains could belong to a historic structure, possibly part of a settlement or a mosque complex that once existed along the historical port.

Detailed scientific analysis and documentation of the site are underway to determine the age, layout and original function of the submerged remains.

The exploration was undertaken by the Sindh Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department in collaboration with an international mission from Aga Khan University London as part of a broader excavation project at Lahori Bandar, also known as Jhakhi Bandar, conducted from Feb 1 to 28, 2026.

The survey team included Olivier Onezime, French surveyor; Aamir Bazil, marine heritage expert; and Zahida Quadri, head of the Pakistan excavation team.

Archaeologist Stephane Pradines, the excavation in-charge, raised serious concerns about the safety of the fragile remains, warning that the structural walls are extremely delicate and could rapidly deteriorate if the area remains open to visitors. He recommended that access be restricted strictly to authorised personnel holding a valid no-objection certificate from the Forest Department and Sindh archaeology authorities.

An archaeologist takes notes at the dig site.—Dawn

He said the survey team had documented underwater structural remains whose original function has yet to be confirmed through scientific analysis.

However, local sources believe the ruins may belong to a historic mosque with a tower that disappeared over time, possibly due to coastal erosion and climate change.

The marine heritage survey team conducted detailed surveys of the submerged site and stressed the importance of systematic scientific documentation of the Indus Delta’s coastal heritage, which is increasingly threatened by climate change and sea intrusion.

According to Aamir Bazil, ancient harbour settlements such as Lahori Bandar once played a key role in regional and international maritime trade networks.

Olivier Onezime regretted that important coastal heritage sites such as Lahori Bandar, Thamban Wari Mosque, Jam Jusker and Ratto Kot have yet to be formally declared protected heritage under the Antiquities Act.

He said that Aamir Bazil had submitted a proposal to declare these sites as protected heritage, adding that the listing process should be prioritised to prevent further damage. He also noted that local fishermen currently use parts of the structure for drying fish, a practice that should be stopped to avoid additional damage.

Zahida Quadri confirmed that a proposal seeking protection of these sites was submitted last year to the heritage committee of the culture department, but the process remains under consideration.

Director General of Antiquities and Archaeology Abdul Fatah Shaikh said the Sindh culture department is now working on policies and guidelines to promote marine archaeology and protect the region’s maritime heritage for future generations.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026