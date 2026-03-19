PPP cancels Larkana ZAB anniversary gathering

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has decided not to hold its central gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4 to observe the martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister and party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in view of the regional situation.

Mr Bhutto’s grandson and PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zarda­ri, has issued instructions in this regard.

The party’s secretary general, Humayun Khan, said that instead of holding the gathering, the martyrdom anniversary of the party’s founder would be observed at the district level across the country.

In this regard, all district organisations, including elected representatives and ticket holders, have been directed to organise Quran Khawanis in their respective districts to pay tribute to the late Bhutto.

Party’s district chapters told to organise Quran Khawani on April 4

According to the secretary general, the decision to forgo the central gathering has been taken in the broader context of the current regional situation.

He emphasised that the party will commemorate the day with simplicity and solemnity, while ensuring that “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s unparalleled sacrifices for the country and its people are duly honoured”.

The PPP leadership has further instructed party workers to actively participate in these local ceremonies and reaffirm their commitment to the vision and legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Mr Bhutto was executed on April 4, 1979, after being convicted in a controversial murder case, widely criticised for lacking due process. He was buried at his family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026