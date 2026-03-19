‘Digital anxiety’ defines modern work culture: survey

ISLAMABAD: Like the rest of the globe, digital anxiety is becoming a defining feature of modern work culture in Pakistan, as an international survey revealed that more than 83 per cent of employees were responding to work-related tasks outside office hours.

A Kaspersky survey in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region showed that 83pc of the respondents keep an eye on office work outside working hours. An overwhelming (85pc) number of people reply to all work-related messa­ges on instant messaging apps, while the same number (85pc) check work emails during their off hours.

At least 81pc of respondents said they reply to work emails while on vacation or in their personal time.

“The pressure to remain constantly available is contributing to heightened stress levels in the workplace. Other sources of stress include work issues, for example 43pc experience anxiety after accidentally sending a random message to a work chat.

Expert terms it ‘growing national concern’ as 83pc people in META region say they keep eye on office tasks outside work hours

“Interestingly, not all digital mishaps are perceived equally: 40pc report that they take it calmly when they send an unfinished email, proving that some mistakes are considered less damaging than others,” it stated.

“More than a third (36pc) of respondents say they feel extremely uncomfortable or even scared if their boss notices them scrolling through social media at work instead of working,” the report said.

“Digital anxiety doesn’t just affect employee well-being — it can also increase cybersecurity risks for organisations. When people feel constant pressure to respond immediately to messages and emails, they are more likely to act impulsively, without carefully verifying links, attachments, or sender identities. This urgency can make employees more vulnerable to phishing, and other scams using social engineering techniques,” said Brandon Muller, technical expert at Kaspersky.

Cybersecurity strategist Muhammad Asad Rehman said these survey findings reflected a reality witnessed in Pakistan as well.

He said that since digital adoption was accelerating rapidly, these trends should serve as a clear wake-up call. “Cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an afterthought — it demands continuous investment at both the organisational and individual levels. Digital anxiety is not just a workplace challenge but a growing national concern, as constant connectivity can lead to poor decision-making and increased exposure to cyber threats.”

The report recommended employees slow down before clicking or replying; treat urgency as a red flag because cybercriminals often exploit pressure and fear; verify unexpected or urgent requests before responding; and use technologies to help reduce risks.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026