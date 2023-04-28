7 terrorists killed as security forces repulse attacks in KP’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Seven terrorists were killed as security forces repulsed three militant attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, the military’s media wing said on Friday, adding that three soldiers were also martyred during the exchange of fire.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces repulsed the attacks which took place at different locations within a short span of time.

In the first incident, the ISPR said that “a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between own troops and terrorists”.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

The ISPR said that the remaining two incidents took place in the district’s Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas during which another three militants, including terrorist commander Musa Kha, were eliminated.

A combination photo of Sepoy Abid Hussain, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed and Naib Subedar Taj Mir. — ISPR

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists,” the ISPR said. It said that three soldiers, identified as Naib Subedar Taj Mir, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed and Sepoy Abid Hussain, were martyred during the intense exchange of fire.

“Sanitisation of the areas is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement said.

The attacks come amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

In his maiden press briefing on Tuesday, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that at least 293 people were martyred and 521 were injured in 436 terrorist incidents over the past year.

In KP, 192 people were martyred in 219 terror activities, while 80 people lost lives in 206 incidents in Balochistan, 14 people in five attacks in Punjab, and seven in six terrorism incidents across Sindh.

He had said that the army and law enforcement agencies carried out 8,269 intelligence-based operations during the previous year in which 1,378 suspected terrorists were apprehended and 157 were killed.

The DG ISPR had also said that overall 137 security personnel were martyred and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in the ongoing year.