DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2023

6 TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat: police

Sirajuddin Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 10:29am

Six alleged terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement issued today, Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed said that the operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala police station after security personnel got a tip-off that terrorists were planning an attack on the Abbas police checkpost.

“When the security teams reached the terrorists’ hideout, they opened fire at police officials from multiple directions. The police retaliated as well,” he said.

Hameed said that when the firing stopped, the police searched the site and found the bodies of six terrorists. “A huge cache of loaded arms, ammunition and grenades were recovered from their possession.”

Four of the slain terrorists have been identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah and Kaleemullah. The identification of two others was underway, the official said.

He added that the terrorists had been declared wanted by the Lakki Marwat police and the CTD for their involvement in attacks on the police.

In November last year, six personnel, including a sub-inspector, were martyred when militants opened fire on a police van travelling to the Abbas police checkpost in Lakki Marwat.

Thursday’s attack comes as terrorism in Pakistan has been rearing its head again. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country — especially in KP and Balochistan has worsened — with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

Last month, a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed 84 people and injured many others.

terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...
Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...