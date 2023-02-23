6 TTP militants killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Lakki Marwat: police

Six alleged terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement issued today, Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed said that the operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of the Dadiwala police station after security personnel got a tip-off that terrorists were planning an attack on the Abbas police checkpost.

“When the security teams reached the terrorists’ hideout, they opened fire at police officials from multiple directions. The police retaliated as well,” he said.

Hameed said that when the firing stopped, the police searched the site and found the bodies of six terrorists. “A huge cache of loaded arms, ammunition and grenades were recovered from their possession.”

Four of the slain terrorists have been identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah, Mohibullah and Kaleemullah. The identification of two others was underway, the official said.

He added that the terrorists had been declared wanted by the Lakki Marwat police and the CTD for their involvement in attacks on the police.

In November last year, six personnel, including a sub-inspector, were martyred when militants opened fire on a police van travelling to the Abbas police checkpost in Lakki Marwat.

Thursday’s attack comes as terrorism in Pakistan has been rearing its head again. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country — especially in KP and Balochistan has worsened — with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

Last month, a powerful suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar Police Lines killed 84 people and injured many others.