Google launches App Growth Lab in Pakistan

KARACHI: Following the launch of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year, Google on Wedn­e­­sday announced that it has opened the first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan.

The latter is a four-month programme desig­ned to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses. The launch represents Google’s commitment to help grow Pakistan’s app industry locally and globally.

With intensive education and support phases, the programme will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Goo­gle’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, said: “Today, we are proud to announce the launch of App Growth Lab to support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The App Growth Lab programme is based on four core pillars: uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-round strategy for a company; bring a user-centric mindset to app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set an app up for long-term success; uncover strategies to win the launch, set up monetisation models, and maximise Google’s tools for data to achieve measurable growth; and acquire knowledge of opening an app to the world by leveraging market and platform diversification strategies.

Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District, said: “The Gaming Growth Lab Pakis­tan 2022 is indeed one of the most insightful programmes that we have attended so far in Game District.”

The programme will commence in June and run for four months. Interes­ted organisations, app and developm­e­­nt studios may apply till May 22, 2023.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2023